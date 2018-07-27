I saw the great shadowed texture on the floor and knew I had to use it. The caged shadow, coupled with the easily identifiable orange jumpsuits, gives the viewer an immediate understanding of where this photograph was taken.
Anne Sharp, the foster mother in this image, has two of her own children that can be photographed. This image gives you the feeling of how hectic it can be in an overcrowded foster home while still respecting the rule of not identifying the foster children. This image works because it is layered. The mother is in the foreground, tending to two children at once, while other kids are busy in the background.
This is a great example of following a person you can photograph and waiting for the moment. As soon as he started talking to the subject I can't identify, the man looked over to engage in the conversation and concealed his own face in the process.
A couple of tricks are being utilized here. First, I'm following the foster mother I can identify. She's engaged in this moment of disciplining one of her children which is a compelling moment because it is real. On top of that, another child is being shielded by the chair and therefor can't be identified.
Sometimes the task is as simple as being aware of what is going on around you. These guys are watching television. I didn't have to tell them to shield their faces, I didn't have to interject myself into this moment, I was able to capture it because it was already working in my favor.
In our profession, we have certain shoots that stretch our creative abilities. The reason why is because we're restricted on what we can photograph.
The requirements and frequency of these shoots vary, but the general rule of thumb is you can't identify foster children or inmates. The reason you can't identify them varies, but the purpose is ultimately the same: We need to protect the subjects.
With foster children, there are a lot of reasons they end up in foster care. Without a guardian's consent, and due to issues of parents without visitation rights trying to track down their children, it's easier to protect them all by showing none.
For inmates in a jail, faces aren't allowed to be shown because they still need to stand trial for the crimes they are accused of committing. An image of them in a prison jumpsuit can alter the public's perception of their guilt. On the other hand, we can show convicted criminals in a penitentiary. In those situations, we have to inform the prison of who we photograph so victims' families can be notified.
When on these assignments, you have to really play with your angles more than normal. The back of the head usually doesn't make for an exciting subject matter. Here are some tips and tricks that I use.
Typically, I'll start with the people I am allowed to photograph. This gives me a face to show, and if they're interacting with the subjects, I already have the subject's back turned to me.
The next trick is shooting in a way that omits the face entirely. This is where your detail shots of hands, feet or items come into play. Think about shadows and textures to help elevate these images.
Finally, finding a way to block the face with something already in the frame can be an effective tool for concealing your subject. This isn't the easiest thing to do well, but it can be a nice change of pace when photographing a lot of unidentifiable subjects.
