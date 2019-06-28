You are the owner of this article.
PHOTO BLOG: (Updated) 8 Tips for photographing fireworks

  • DREW NASH dnash@magicvalley.com
So you’ve finally decided that this is the year you’re going to tackle firework photography. Here are a few tips to help curb some of the headaches.

Twin Falls Fireworks Show 2012

 I've created a collage of my favorite fireworks photos from 2012. 

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

1. Things you’ll want. A tripod, a wired/wireless remote or a self-timer built into your camera. Some cameras have an intervalometer function that make taking long back-to-back exposures easy. 

2. Scout out your location. Know the direction from which the fireworks will be fired. Make sure your shot won’t be blocked by any buildings, trees or power lines.

3. Firework photos are dynamic. So why not try adding another element to create more dimension, such as a landmark or statue?

4. Lens selection. I shoot with a wide-angle 16-35 mm or a 24-70 mm and a standard 50 mm. If you don't have multiple cameras and tripods try shooting at a wider angle before committing time to tighter shots. 

5. Don't be afraid to turn your camera vertically. Fireworks usually go up more than they spread out. 

6. Try popping some flash into the scene to light up the foreground. This can be especially fun if you have an off-camera flash unit and not just the pop-up one built into the camera. During one of those long exposures, just hit your test button and it will light up whatever you point it toward.

7. Focusing in the dark is tough even for the best cameras. If fireworks are all you're shooting then setting the camera just a bit before infinity usually works fine. If you have a foreground subject then try shining a light on it so your autofocus can lock on. 

Fireworks

Fireworks light up the night sky over the Wilson Theater on June 30, 2017, in Rupert.  

 (COURTESY OF DREW NASH)

8. The question everyone wants to know, exposure. For the collage above, I used a two to three-second shutter speed using f11 at ISO 100. Auto white balance works fine, but feel free to play with other white balance settings. Depending on how much ambient light is surrounding the scene exposures may need to be adjusted. Longer shutter speeds will gather more firework bursts and longer trails. The image at Wilson Theater is a 15-second exposure. 

-Chief photographer Drew Nash

