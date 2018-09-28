You are the owner of this article.
PHOTO BLOG: The Tweaks

  • DREW NASH dnash@magicvalley.com
  • 1 min to read
Tweaking the selects

A few of the things I'm looking at when working up a photo for the newspaper. 

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

I liked this image for a few reasons: The students were interacting, there was the repeating pattern of the laptops, and the positive-negative space created an inverted triangle to help bring the viewer through the image.

While all of those elements helped me with selecting the image there were still a few things I didn't like about it. For starters, I needed to crop out the adviser to the far left, having half a body in the frame was severely distracting. Also, the light source on top was pulling the eye away from the students. By cropping both it kept the photo the same 3:2 ratio and helped bring the viewers eye in. 

Tweaking the selects
While far from perfect, the border merger is mostly gone along with the light. The white balance looks good and I have some more detail in my shadows. 

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

From there I wanted to bring some shadow detail out of the laptop in the foreground. I did this by moving my shadow slider in Camera Raw. I also could have used the dodge tool set to shadows in Photoshop. The main reason for bringing out some detail there was because I knew I would get dot gain once the image went to press. I wanted to keep it from getting too "muddy." 

Lastly, I needed to sharpen the image up just a little bit. One reason was because, again, it would lose some sharpness by going to press and the student in the foreground appeared to be slightly soft due to my shallow depth of field. I was shooting at F2.8 because I was in a mildly dark classroom. If I were to do it again I would have bumped my ISO up from 1000 to 2000 and closed my aperture down to F4. 

Tweaking the selects

The two images side by side. I use Photo Mechanic for my culling and captioning, Camera Raw for global tweaks and then Photoshop for individual toning of the images and cropping. 

In the end, I still don't like how the flag appears to be coming out of the student's head but there's nothing I could do about it in post. Next time I'll just have to get even lower to the ground to create separation. 

