PHOTO BLOG: The devil is not in the details

The standard rule of thumb for covering an assignment is variety. When telling a visual story you should cover all of the angles and focal lengths that you can. You may not use all of these photos, but they’re very important to have. That’s why we use the far, middle, close approach when shooting.
Let’s break this down. Far is the wide-angle, scene setting shot. It shows where the person is and allows the viewer to get a sense of the area. These are important because the viewer needs to have an idea where the moment is taking place.
Middle is the vast majority of images that we submit. You’re shooting from a medium focal length. The subject is large in the frame but there’s still room around the person to get some of those scene-setting details. When you only have a single image to tell a story, middle is the money shot.
Close, in my opinion, is often overlooked. These are your detail shots. Taken with a long focal length or by being extremely close to the subject, these images focus on an item that help enhance the viewer’s understanding of the story.
I see a lot of photographers become very comfortable in the mid-range images and therefore shy away from the detail shots. Do not do this. Detail shots are your friends. They can add a lot of context to a story. We rarely run photos without people in them, especially for stand-alone images, but detail shots allow you to explore more than just the subject of the story.
Below are a handful of detail shots I took this past month, along with an explanation of why they were used.
This image of a model train went along with a story from the fair about the Magic Valley Model Railroaders. Personally, I don’t see how you could run a story about model trains without showing one. This picture adds to the story because you can see the level of care and detail that goes into these trains. I had no idea there were tiny conductors inside the trains, but that is a detail that really adds something to the story.
Food shoots are a great opportunity to get a close-up image. You want to show the viewer what the story is describing, and when done properly, make them hungry. I can talk all day about the cheese and sauce oozing out of the bun in a symphony of flavor, but seeing it really drives that point across.
This was a very unique product that couldn’t be explained without a detail shot. Saying that she makes hair clips doesn’t portray to the reader what these clips look like. Seeing that she uses odd items like bullet casings combined with hand-sanded wood really displays the uniqueness of the product. It is also a visually appealing photo that offers something new for the viewer to look at.
Book signings aren’t the most picturesque events. It’s typically a person sitting at a desk, talking about his work and signing books. This image actually tells the story better than the standard frame because we have the title of the book, his name and he’s physically signing a copy. Breaking the mold and moving in close allows you to find new and interesting ways to tell a story.
My final example is included to show that it’s not just about getting close. You still have to think about framing and chase the light. Yes this is a detail shot that’s important for the story, but finding that light streaming across the beans adds a visual element to the frame that makes it much more engaging for the viewer.
Next time you’re out with the camera, try the far, middle, close approach and see what new perspectives you can find.
