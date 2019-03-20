In the 1860s, an American photographer by the name of William Mumler discovered a technique that sparked the public’s curiosity, and distrust.
He created the first spirit photograph, an image that depicts the “apparition” of a deceased person.
Mumler’s first image was a self-portrait that included the ghost of his dead cousin. From there, the profession of spirit photography exploded. Mumler made a lucrative career photographing the dead, with clients including Mary Todd Lincoln and her deceased husband, President Abraham Lincoln.
Skeptics immediately emerged, and Mumler eventually stood trial for fraud. P.T. Barnum testified against Mumler, and even presented a photograph of himself posing with Lincoln to prove the process was fake. Mumler’s career was over, but the art of spirit photography was born.
The camera of choice in those times was the daguerreotype. These cameras required extremely long exposures to create images on glass plates. When spirit photography emerged, two differing techniques were used to create these effects.
The first is a double-exposure. By adding a pre-exposed plate on top of the glass plate they were trying to expose, photographers could superimpose the image from the first plate onto the one they were creating.
Imagine taking a translucent picture and laying it on top of another. Aspects of the first image will bleed through onto the second, but they will be semi-transparent.
This is an extremely common skill photographers continue to utilize to this day. In current times it is used a lot in portrait work, and is typically created in Photoshop as opposed to in camera, although modern cameras do allow for a double-exposure function.
The other technique is a long exposure, which was every exposure during that time. If you set up a camera for an hour-long exposure and someone walks into your frame, they’re going to show up on the photograph. How clear they appear will depend on how much they moved and how long they stayed in your frame.
This was typically considered an “accidental” spirit photograph because the photographer would leave the area and wasn’t aware of anyone contaminating his scene. One of the most famous examples of this technique was taken by Sybell Corbet in 1891.
In his photograph, a ghostly man is seen sitting in the library at Combermere Abbey on the day of Lord Combermere’s funeral. Many people believed the image depicted the spirit of Lord Combermere himself, but a more likely explanation involves a servant stepping into frame and resting in the chair for a few minutes.
Spirit photography managed to grasp the public’s interest. It wasn’t long until people started investigating the paranormal from a scientific standpoint and ultimately, disproving many spirit images, but it all began with a man and his scam.
