The other day I had a fun shoot with L.K. Avelar at his business, the 55 Windbreak.
I went over there to photograph some of the upcoming drink specials for their New Year’s Eve party. It’s not uncommon for us to photograph food and drink for stories about new restaurants, but typically I don’t get to spend as much time on assignment as I did with this one.
On this day, however, I had a couple of hours available so I packed up my lights and headed over. Whenever you’re shooting a product and you have the opportunity to light it, take it. The goal is to make whatever you’re photographing look as appealing as possible. Controlling the light goes a long way in aiding that endeavor.
The most common problem I run into while on these assignments is I’m usually shooting during business hours. Setting up a bunch of lights and firing flashes every few minutes is very distracting to the paying customers, so I usually don’t do it.
With the business being mostly empty during that time of day and Avelar onboard, I set up my lights for a full product shoot.
The results were better than I had hoped for.
Afterwards, I sat down with Chief Photographer Drew Nash to get his opinion on my images. I wanted to see if he had any advice on how he would have done it differently. To my surprise, Nash pulled up a comparable shoot he did with Avelar in 2016.
Below are my images, accompanied by an explanation of how I shot them, as well as Drew’s photographs from his shoot four years ago. It’s interesting to see how two different photographers tackle a similar situation. We may have the same gear, but it is our creativity that guides us. Every photographer will approach an assignment in their own unique way. What they create is entirely up to them.
My first image, of the martini glass, was shot on a black reflective table next to a black wall. One of my lights is positioned directly above the glass to illuminate the contents within and create that beautiful reflection on the table. My second light is behind the glass to the left. This allowed me to light the stick that skewers the olives as well as the left edge of the glass.
If I could do it over again, I would have gotten just a little bit lower. I love the edge of the table glowing like the horizon, but it would have been great to see that edge split the glass and the reflection as opposed to going through the stem of the glass.
You have free articles remaining.
My second image was the most fun to compare to Drew’s shoot because it is almost identical to one of his photos. We both captured Avelar in the same moment of pouring a drink. I wish I had changed my aperture to enable a wider depth of field. The drink in my image is sharp but Avelar is a little out of focus. Also, if I had gotten a little higher we would have been able to see the entire 55 Windbreak sign in the background, which would have been a nice touch.
My third image is the best one of the assignment. Shot on a long table, it showcases all three of the drink specials with some really dynamic lighting. One of my speedlights is placed directly behind the drinks toward the other end of the table. My secondary light is in front of the glasses but off to the right. This helps me brighten some of the shadows created on the orange and straws from my back light. My only complaint on this image is that I did not move the olives to the other side of the martini. That would have created a nice, inverted balance between the drinks on the left and the right.
My final image uses the glow of a neon sign hanging on the wall that I balanced with a light of my own. To keep the color consistent, I added a yellow gel to my speedlight, and used that to fill in the details in the front of the glass. I think a hand reaching towards this drink would have completed this image, but I’m still pleased with the result.
Below are the rest of Drew’s images from his assignment in 2016. I’m not going to critique his work because we all have a different vision for what we want to shoot. All I will say is it’s great to see how another photographer handles a similar situation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.