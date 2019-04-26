PHOTO BLOG: Rummaging through a 'Trashion Show' take

Assignment of the Week: Looking at the numbers from the previous year, I knew the annual "Trashion Show" would get us some good traffic. I wanted to get there a little early in order to get some behind-the-scenes shots. As with any assignment I was looking to visually tell a narrative. To do so well I was incorporating as many rules of composition and nuances that I could muster.
Instinctively I had posted up in the exact same spot as last year. I knew it had worked well so why change it? And that's exactly why I needed to change it. It had already been done. So being a photojournalist that likes to have faces in my photos I made the obvious choice, go to the other side so I would have all the audience faces in my shot. Since the models had to turn around I would still eventually get their expressions, possibly even better ones as they were about to exit the runway. I was still able to incorporate the ceiling lights as a repeating pattern and leading line.
I shot this image before the show started. Ward had just come from another room and as soon as I saw that huge headpiece I knew there was a photo to be made. I jockeyed for a clean background position and started squeezing off shots. It was pure luck to have just the one eye peek out from underneath making this shot go from good to better. They say the eyes are the gateway to the soul, I think that's important when photographing people. Also, you'll notice this is the same woman as in my first shot. I used her as the lead image because I already had her name from shooting this picture before the show.
This felt like a quiet behind-the-scenes moment. A lone model, killing time and trying not to damage her fashionable "trashion" gown while the other models continued to get ready out of frame. After making this frame I already knew I had something I could run in the paper, taking any stress away from the rest of my shoot. Keep in mind I was on a fairly tight deadline.
Hunt appeared to have some legitimate modeling experience. Her posing and posturing was fantastic for the camera. This image includes the designer of her outfit in the background. Looking closely the viewer can see she has a slight smirk on her face. I think she knows the audience is loving what they're seeing.
Photojournalists love interesting characters and movement. Runway shows integrate both of these, making for fun art and hopefully invested viewers.
