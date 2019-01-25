Breaking
PHOTO BLOG: Planning the Pan
Last week I photographed back-to-back College of Southern Idaho basketball games. For anyone who has shot the same sport often, you can understand how tedious it can become. Don’t get me wrong, I’ll always choose a sporting event over most assignments because they are fun to cover, but several months of the same sport and you get a little worn out.
To change it up I decided to try something new. This technique is used in many sports successfully, but I’ve never actually seen it done with basketball. That’s right, I’m talking about panning.
Panning, for those who don’t know, is when the photographer slows down the shutter speed to intentionally add motion blur to the image. That “intentional” part is very important.
To pan you must have a moving target and then swivel (pan) your camera horizontally while on a slow shutter speed. By panning in time with the subject a photographer can create motion blur in the background while keeping the focal point sharp.
You often see pan shots in races, whether it is cycling, running or driving. The reason for this is very simple. Your subject is moving in a straight line. They stay at the same focal length and move across your field of vision. This makes it a lot easier to track their speed and catch them in focus.
With basketball you don’t have that luxury. The players are all over the court, moving horizontally, vertically and at every focal length my camera can capture. Predictability is your greatest asset while panning. Basketball players are not consistent with their movements, making the focal point impossible to predict.
My first game was the women’s team. Because I was covering this for the paper I had to capture printable images as well. I couldn’t just focus my effort on pan shots because I didn’t know if any of them would turn out.
I divided the game not by time, but equipment. My Canon 1D Mark IV is my primary sports body. With the 70-200 f/2.8 I could shoot baseline action and cross-court plays. This was my standard setup that would capture all of the normal action shots. My Canon 5D Mark III sported a 24-70 f/2.8 lens. This would be my panning body.
For the first few minutes I only shot with the Mark IV. Layup shots are a dime a dozen so after a couple I knew I had my print photos covered. From there on out I focused all the baseline action for my pan experiment and saved the sports body for cross-court plays.
Since I’m dropping my shutter speed to add blur, I have to compensate with my other settings. Usually for basketball I’m shooting with an ISO of 2500 or higher depending on the gym. For this shoot I dropped my ISO down to 400 and the shutter speed down to 1/45th of a second. I also bumped up my f-stop to 4.5 to allowing some wiggle room with my depth of field.
With two full quarters of play completed, I managed to get one usable pan shot. The blur is good, the action is sharp, but it wasn’t as exaggerated as I was hoping. To me the image looked like a mistake, like I forgot to change my settings and was trying to pawn it off as intentional. That's not good enough for me. If at first we don’t succeed, try and try again.
To make the blur more distinguished I dropped my shutter speed down to 1/15th of a second. This would give me so much blur that no one could argue it was an accident. To compensate for the change in exposure I boosted my aperture to f/8. With this slow of a shutter speed I need all the help I can get in freezing the action.
Although not perfect, the image from the men’s game definitely felt like a pan shot to me. There’s still work to be done on perfecting this technique with a sport it probably shouldn’t be used for, but for a first encounter I’m going to call this a win.
Sometimes ideas work and sometimes they don’t. You’ll never know until you try.
