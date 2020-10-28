Journeying through Idaho's state parks system

I'm slowly working through all the state parks Idaho has to offer. There's 25 of them at my last count. I'm visited seven of them. Here's what I've got so far.

Thousand Springs State Park units

In 2005 the state decided to collect several area state parks into one, creating individual units under the umbrella Thousand Springs State Park.

I've had the opportunity to explore six of the seven Thousand Spring units with the exception being Billingsley Creek. All are worth checking out given they're all unique in their own ways with only a nominal distance between them. What they do all have in common is that they're part of a huge aquifer beneath the Snake River Plain.

Malad Gorge

While making photos of the Devil's Washbowl (shown) is practically a given when visiting the park, there are several other views to enjoy along this stretch of canyon including Woody's Cove. I've always found it interesting that the interstate goes directly over the main attraction.

Kelton Trail

Stunning to see how water erosion has coursed it's way through this area over time. I've found the trail to be interesting while following along it's dark canyon walls. and slippery surfaces.

Earl M. Hardy Box Canyon Springs Nature Preserve

Between the blue water and the roaring waterfall at the bottom, Box Canyon has plenty to explore. Moving past the waterfall the trail comes to a stop at what appears to be an old structure in the water. One day I'll find out what it was.

Ritter Island

The nearby Minnie Miller Springs (shown) is probably my favorite waterfall in Idaho thus far. Getting to tour the grounds is a fantastic learning experience with kayaking along the river popular as well. I'm told the fishing is good too.

Crystal Springs

I find myself at Crystal Springs every autumn for fall foliage photos. Fishing, hiking and frolicking are all in good supply.

Niagara Springs

Directly next to Crystal Springs is Niagara which happens to be my favorite picnic spot within the Thousand Springs units. With large boulders abundant, I enjoy making photos of them as the sun sets on the water.

Bruneau Dunes State Park

Has the tallest freestanding sand dune in North America at about 470 feet. What more do you need to know to go? There's also a nice lake for kayaking and the such as well as Idaho's largest public observatory. The park has several environments other than dunes including desert, prairie, lake and marsh habitat.

Castle Rocks State Park

The landscape is believed to have come into it's current form around 2.5 million years ago and has evidence that native people were drawing on its walls as far back as 9,000 years ago as well as wagons along the California Trail. Hiking, mountain biking and climbing are all big draws to the park.

Land of the Yankee Fork State Park

Located near Challis, I drove through the area during a project along U.S. highway 93 back in 2015. I want to revisit the park and explore all the old ghost towns like Bayhorse and Custer while learning the history.

Massacre Rocks State Park

For being right off the interstate (as are many of these parks) there is so much to see and do. I've hiked around the area a couple of times as an afterthought between my travels to and from Idaho Falls. They have some terrific climbing routes inside the park as well as an awesome disc golf course I'm told. The parks namesake comes from a skirmish with the native population in 1862 that left 10 pioneers dead. A must-see at the park is Register Rock which is where many pioneers carved their names. Checking out Oregon Trail ruts is another interesting bit of visual history.

Three Island Crossing State Park

During the mid-1800's pioneers along the Oregon Trail had to make a decision when it came to reaching what was known then as Three Island Ford. If they could use the three islands as landing pads and cross the Snake River then they would have a shorter route to Oregon. If not, then they would have to continue along the south side of the river which would take time and resources. The crossing was dangerous though and many pioneers lost their lives. One of my first stories with the Times-News was to cover a reenactment of the crossing, it was going to be the last one due to a host of reasons, but from my understanding the community is attempting to bring it back.

Going forward

Considering how close Billingsley Creek and Lake Walcott State Park is, I should be able to make them before the year is out. Lucky Peak will likely have to wait until I meet up with friends who own a boat. Plans to explore Northern Idaho have been dashed due to COVID-19 thus far this year, but I do expect to explore our pan handle soon. As for Land of the Yankee Fork, I hope on exploring that in the spring. I'll update this blog when I get one accomplished!

Drew Nash is a Times-News photojournalist that has been photographing the Magic Valley since 2009. Follow the Times-News Instagram account @magicvalleytn and the hashtag #Localmatters for more insightful photography and stories.

