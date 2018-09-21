Breaking
PHOTO BLOG: Paparazzi or Press; Dispelling the Pop Culture Perception
If you were to imagine a newspaper photographer right now, what would it be? My guess is you're visualizing a herd of flashing cameras running towards someone who's probably overwhelmed by the situation. This could not be further from the truth.
The way journalists are portrayed in films and literature is often extremely one-note, creating a trope or character archetype that serves a very limited purpose. Often, we are a villainous side character who creates conflict for the protagonist.
These tropes are offensive to actual journalists. More importantly, they create a public perception of us that is damaging and dangerous. Our job is to inform readers, to give them the resources they need to make educated decisions on important issues. When we're built up as villains, we're seen as the enemy and aren't taken seriously.
Below are three of the most common cliches that I see on a regular basis. None of them are ever accurate, so I will take the time to explain each situation properly. These are specific to photojournalists because diving into the misrepresentation of all journalists will take all day.
1) We are vultures that feed off of death and harass victims. This is often portrayed in a way mentioned above, where we swarm victims at their homes with cameras and microphones to try and get a quote. We're hungry, aggressive and way out of line.
The truth is this doesn't happen. I would say 90 percent of the interviews we do are scheduled in advance. We never camp outside someone's home, and we do not harass victims. As my college professor articulated so many times throughout the semesters, journalists are people first. We are dealing with people, many of who are going through the hardest ordeal of their lives. Yes, it is important to tell their story, but we're not going to risk traumatizing them further just to get a photo.
On top of that, this stereotype has always baffled me because it doesn't make sense. Hospitals don't release personal information about patients, which means we wouldn't know when they're being released to harass them. Furthermore, newspapers can't afford to staff a reporter and photographer just to stake-out someone's house in hopes they can blitzkrieg a response out of someone. Many of us work with limited staffs and have to stretch our resources just to cover the daily assignments.
When you see this in a movie, what you are seeing are paparazzi photographers. They are not real journalists, and in my opinion, they shouldn't be allowed to operate in the manor that they do. Paparazzi are legal stalkers, nothing more. To call me a paparazzi, something that I probably hear on a weekly basis as a joke, is a massive insult to my profession.
2) We will go wherever, whenever, to get the image that we need. Forget the rules, we will get the shot. You usually see this as the guy sneaking around back or hiding in the shadows. He's in the bushes with his camera, waiting for the right moment to click that shutter. The alternative is the swarm of people sticking cameras in the window before the protagonist hastily shuts the blinds.
Believe it or not, a press pass is not a get out of jail free card. We are restricted by all of the laws, and if we break them we can and will be arrested. This is especially true for trespassing. We cannot go on private property without permission, and we definitely can't shoot into someone's home.
What this boils down to is someone's reasonable expectation of privacy. Even if I'm standing on the sidewalk, a public space where I am legally allowed to be, and I photograph through someone's window and into their home, I am at fault. This is because there is an expectation of privacy within your home and I cannot invade that. Newspapers don't want to be sued, so my paper would never allow me to run a photo like that.
3) We will chase absurd leads or fabricate images just to sell papers. Somebody says you're an alien hiding in plain view. Let me follow you for days. An anonymous tip says the mayor is siphoning public funds to build a submarine. This is my only priority. I can't get an image of this scandal. I'll just make one up.
First off...seriously? This happens all the time. I just finished reading "I Am Number Four," one of hundreds of examples where this happens. In the book a journalist has it on the authority of two intoxicated teenagers that the main character flew out of a burning building like Superman, and instead of discrediting the unreliable source he heckles the main character, saying things like he "can sniff out a lie" and he "always find the truth."
Again, we work for newspapers. We don't have the manpower to chase down incredible leads. We have daily assignments that we have to complete on deadline, and we can't just push that off to follow a tip about an unrealistic scandal. Will we check into things to confirm they are untrue? Of course we will. Will we devote days to following a subject on the premise that somebody says they're guilty? Not a chance.
On top of that, we don't just print whatever John Doe decides to tell us. Every article is fact-checked multiple times and verified by at least three different sources. To put that in perspective, John, his father and his sister would be considered one source, even though they are three different people. We look at the intention of the source as well as the information they are giving.
To address the fabrication of news, as seen in movies as popular as Harry Potter, we can't just make things up. Rita Skeeter is one of the more recognizable examples of a journalist who lies to sell papers. For photos, we are not allowed to manipulate anything within the frame. We are documenting real life, not altering moments. Unless an image is a portrait or photo illustration, which will be specifically labeled in print, we cannot setup shoots. To do so is a fireable offense that will blacklist you from ever working in the industry again.
Hopefully this sheds some light on our profession and what it is that we actually do. Next time you see a reporter in the field, try not to jump to the stereotypes you've seen. Remember that we are people who live in your community. We're doing this job because we believe it's important, that informing the public can make a positive change in the places that we live.
