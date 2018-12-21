Back in October, I was alerted to three boxes — delivered by UPS — filled with microfilm reels of Times-News archives.
I didn't know what to do.
I put on some gloves and slowly unwound a few feet in order to get a better look at what we were dealing with. This was high-quality copy work from what I could tell dating over several years.
I made a few pictures using an old Pentax loop we had laying around. Like film, light boxes had disappeared from the newsroom years ago.
Old ads came to life before my eyes. Where did these three boxes with thousands of feet of archival footage come from and why now?
It appeared the microfilm was made by a company out of Salt Lake City. The boxes arrived from California. I asked around the newsroom but nobody had any clues.
I looked closer at the boxes. The delivery labels looked current, but the stickers that read 'Twin Falls Box/5/9' looked old. Like maybe 20th-century old. They also made me aware that we had only received 3 of 9 boxes. Where are the other six? I have no answers for any of these questions, if the public has any information, I'd love to hear it.
