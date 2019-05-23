PHOTO BLOG: Lighting the way

The other week I had the pleasure of photographing Faust Ystueta for the Twin Falls graduate profile. Working with someone as energetic and easygoing as Faust really makes all the difference on a portrait shoot. It’s a nice change of pace to have a subject who actually wants to be in the photo.
Because Faust was excited to be there, and I didn’t have an extremely clear vision of what I wanted to shoot, we decided to go on a photo adventure. Those who have been the subject of one of my portrait shoots before can attest to the fact that these are indeed, adventures. We never know where the journey will take us, but the result is always worth it in the end.
My initial idea was the darkened court reflection shot, but since Faust was having fun and I had no time restraints, we decided to continue shooting. What resulted was five unique portraits shot throughout the school, each with a different lighting setup and pose.
The first image is the concept I came into the shoot with. Typically in graduate profiles, we show the student in front of the school or with an item that has the school name on it, but his story revolved so much around basketball that I had to incorporate the sport into the image. Capturing Faust in his cap and gown on the court seemed like the best way to accomplish this.
Since the story is more about graduation than basketball, I wanted to do something simple and clean that really focused on him. A reflection shot seemed liked the way to go. This image was taken at ISO 100 with a shutter speed of 1/180th of a second at f/6.7. The low ISO helps me darken the gym because the lights are on inside. The smaller aperture allows me to control the amount of light coming in from my strobes.
To light this portrait I had a speedlight on the floor to my left. This lit the reflection on the floor and the shadows cast by my other strobe, which was positioned on an 8-foot tall stand above him. Using a piece of paper and tape I fastened my own snoot to focus the light around him. In simple terms a snoot focuses your light into a concentrated area, creating that ring of light on the floor. Without the snoot, the burst of the flash would have lit the entire floor.
With the main concept out of the way we moved on to more energetic endeavors. Faust really wanted to show off his skills so we headed to the basket so he could dunk. I positioned myself on top of a platform to get a higher angle that included the rim of the basket. My main light was on the 8-foot stand and shining through the backboard of the hoop. My fill light was below the basket, filling in the shadows on his face caused from my other light.
After two portraits with movement it was time to shoot something stationary. Straight-on shots can feel pretty static and boring, but by utilizing a slanted horizon I’m able to add a different visual element to the frame. For this image my main light is positioned almost directly in front of Faust and slightly to my left. The fill light is to the left of the basket, allowing me to prevent the hoop from fading into the background.
With the gym feeling a little repetitive we headed into the hallways for a change of scenery. I really like the idea of athletes posing for portraits off the court. I think it adds an unexpected juxtaposition to the frame. In this situation, having him in a hallway actually enhances the student-athlete story we’re trying to tell. In the hall I bumped up my ISO to 640 because I don’t want the school to look as dark as the gym. I want the location to come through, so there is no reason for me to darken it out. I placed a light on full power about ten feet behind my subject to give me the glowing effect and filled in his features with a secondary light in the front.
My final frame was taken in front of the school, as many traditional graduate portraits are. This one was shot entirely with natural light. We were still able to incorporate the basketball, but this image focuses much more on the schooling than the sport. Having him look out of frame keeps the image from feeling repetitive, and it allows the natural sunlight to illuminate more of his face.
By having a subject eager to work with me, we were able to create a handful of portraits we both can be proud of. Sometimes all it takes is a positive attitude and a desire to try something new.
