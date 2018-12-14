Breaking
PHOTO BLOG: 10 images to define a year
Times-News Photographer Pat Sutphin explains the stories behind his top 10 images of 2018. What did it take to capture the image, what was going on at the time and why does this image rise to the top? Find out below.
1. Inmates walking
This image was shot at the Twin Falls County Jail. When photographing inmates in a jail, we cannot show their faces. The purpose of this is very simple; they haven’t been convicted of a crime yet. Showing them in prison jumpsuits can alter the public’s perception of their innocence. So I got low and focused on the ground.
The first thing that immediately hits you is the burst of color from the jumpsuits. In my mind that is enough to inform the readers that they are in jail, but just in case the message wasn’t clear I decided to push it one step further. Utilizing the shadow on the ground highlights the caged feeling, which further illustrates the fact that they are in jail. With its great color, dark contrast and layered storytelling components, this image quickly rose to the top of the pack for my year’s work.
2. Cirque Italia
This was shot during a press tour before the first show. To be clear, Juliette is performing for me to give us an idea of what the show entails. Normally I wouldn’t include an image like this for a multitude of reasons. From an ethical standpoint this is occurring because of me, which means the moment is fabricated to begin with. On top of that, every performance of every professional show has its own lights. This guarantees the subject is well lit and lowers the level of skill required to capture the moment. As a photographer these assignments are cool to see but don’t mean much in the grand scope of things because there isn’t a lot I can do to create an image. It’s already been created for me. I’m just catching it as it goes.
I do believe this is the exception to those complaints. The first reason is I can see her eyes clearly, which is not easy to do with her spinning around in a ball surrounded by water. It actually took a fair amount of skill and patience to catch her in a position where I could see her eyes. Secondly is my ability to utilize the lighting in a unique way. As I mentioned earlier, the lights are preset and I cannot change them. By working the different angles I discovered that getting low with the orange light behind her gave a vibrant glow to the water. Basically, it made the water look like sparks, something that did not exist in this show. This created a really interesting element to the image that gave it a sort of fire and ice feeling that wasn’t actually there. In doing so I was able to actually create something instead of capturing an image that was already set up for me to shoot.
3. Downtown Splash Pad
Anyone who has paid attention to our paper this past year would understand the significance of the downtown renovations. A major component of that was the new splash pad, which opened this summer. This day in particular was extremely hot, and in a moment of full disclosure I will admit that I was agitated that I had to be there. The story is important, I knew the pictures would be worth it, but I was annoyed because there was 40 minutes of speakers before they turned on the water and everyone was desperately waiting for a chance to cool down.
The silver lining of this is when the water finally turned on, everyone was ecstatic, and rightfully so. In these situations where great expressions are abundant, I usually look for color. If you look in the background you’ll notice a lot of dark blue. I specifically picked the girl in the teal dress because she was the only one wearing that color. On top of that, her reaction to the water is really what makes this image pop. The unique color brings your attention to her, but it is her expression that holds your attention there.
4. Refugee Bus
This image was shot as part of a larger story looking at what the city will look like in the future. Transportation is obviously a big component of any city, but without a public transit system currently in place our options for photos were limited. Ergo, the CSI Refugee Center van. Looking at public transit, especially from the perspective of a refugee, added a layer to this story that I don’t think any of us saw coming. I never realized how crucial it is for them to have transportation available because many refugees don’t have vehicles of their own.
Typically as a photojournalist we try to avoid direct eye contact with the camera because it means they are reacting to us. We’re not documenting life, we’re manipulating it. Every once in a while an image comes along that is an exception to that rule, and I believe this is one of them. Suad has such piercing eyes that it’s hard not to be drawn in by them. Capturing her looking directly at the camera demands the attention of the viewer, which keeps the attention exactly where I want it.
5. The Beaten Boxer
Whether through access, angles or creativity, one main component of our job is to find the moments you don’t normally see. That’s actually what drew me to this profession. I love taking something ordinary and finding a way to show it in a new light. With boxing, everyone always thinks of the action shots. Punches being thrown, blood and spit flying through the air. They’re so exciting that nobody thinks about the quiet moments.
This image really appeals to me because it portrays how the athlete feels in this moment. This was taken after the third round but before the judges announced their scores. Cruz knew that he lost the fight and was waiting for it to be announced. In a stadium with hundreds of fans I can only imagine that he felt very alone in that moment, and I believe this image captures that feeling perfectly.
6. Blue Girl
Believe it or not this is actually a fan shot from a football game. I shot this before the start of the 10th annual Service Bowl at Canyon Ridge High School. At the time I thought nothing of it, focusing all of my attention on the game itself. It wasn’t until after I had returned to the office and realized what I had that I gave this image the attention it deserved. I actually emailed the athletic director of the school the image to track down her name so I could use it for print.
Obviously the first thing that jumps out at you is the color. It mixes so well with the air that it looks like this image has gone through half a dozen Instagram filters. In reality, I’ve done very minimal toning to this image, and most of that was to lighten up her face. This is how this image appeared after I shot it. She is holding up a blue smoke bomb and I snapped this as the wind was blowing the smoke towards me, casting everything in a blue haze.
7. Grad Walk
This is an event we shoot every spring, and although the photos are always good they never rise to the top of my images for the year. The reason for that is because I’ve seen it all before. There aren’t a lot of different angles to work and sometimes it feels like I’ve shot them all. Although entertaining, the images can become somewhat expected.
This moment, however, changed my opinion of the expected. It is an angle I’ve seen before, with happy expressions I’ve seen before, but unlike the other years this image really tells a story. Honestly a lot of that has to do with the sign hanging in the background, but this is a great example of how layering can strengthen an image. We have a graduate high-fiving students at the beginning of their education. The message of the sign is brought to life in the image, with the end meeting the beginning.
8. Wakeboarder
This image rose quickly to my top 15, but I argued with my boss about whether it was top 10 material or not. He eventually convinced me that it was. Don’t get me wrong, I love this image. It is peak action of an unusual sport. This is definitely not something we get to see every day. My issue is not with the image itself, but rather what it takes to create it.
With wakeboarding you are very limited on what you can shoot. I was able to get access to the boat, which no one else had. That is what makes this image stand apart. My issue is that once you’re on the boat the rest is smooth sailing, pun intended. Because the wakeboarder is attached to a rope, they’re always at the same focal length. Anyone with enough sense to turn off the auto-focus should be able to capture this. The only difference with me shooting it is my knowledge of camera functions allowed me to create this image the way I envisioned it, as opposed to someone who’s shooting the way their camera tells them to.
9. Photograph of a Photographer
It’s interesting that in my top 10 this year I have two black and white photos considering I almost never convert my images to grayscale. In fact, these might be the only two I’ve done this year. The reason for this is simple. We see in color, so converting an image to black and white, in my opinion, alters the scene. Sometimes, however, it is necessary.
I decided to go grayscale on this image because the background was so colorful it was distracting the viewer from my subject. We want the eye to go straight to the focal point, and in this situation it was not. By converting this to black and white I was able to simplify the image and keep the attention on Vic.
10. Firefighter and smoke
The good thing about our fire department is also a bad thing for photographers; they are wildly efficient at their job. So much so that by the time I arrive at a fire it’s usually out. In those situations you work with what you’ve got. You photograph the smoke, the firefighters, the home or business owner and their reaction, the people gathered around to watch. Fires are public affairs, so there is usually a lot to photograph.
For this fire they were having trouble extinguishing the flames because the water wasn’t getting through the metal siding of the building. Because of that, we still had a lot of smoke. I saw this guy on the ladder and knew I wanted to focus on him. Instead of having a background of just smoke, I waited for several minutes for a clearing to come to show the sky. The splash of color keeps your attention on him and adds contrast to the dark smoke.
