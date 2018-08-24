You are the owner of this article.
PHOTO BLOG: Illustrating the issues

  • PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS psutphin@magicvalley.com
+6 
082418-photo-blog-ps-06
My final product. Proportions are a little off but having a jump from 17,000 to 4,000 is very hard to illustrate accurately. 

On Tuesday I had the task of coming up with a photo illustration for a story we were doing on liquor sales in the Magic Valley. After brainstorming with an editor and the reporter we decided to do a bar graph with bottles to depict our numbers.

Going into this shoot I knew two things: I wanted to fill the bottles proportionately to the numbers they were representing and I wanted to color each liquid differently to help each bottle stand out on its own. 

+6 
Image selection
Here is my selection of images after the shoot. Because I didn't have a strong idea of how the finished product would look, I experimented with gels to color the background. Ultimately I decided that having a uniform white background was the best way to illustrate my idea, but it never hurts to have options. 

With an empty bottle and food coloring at my disposal, I headed into the studio. The setup of the shoot was extremely simple. The bottle was placed on top of a stool covered with a black tablecloth. I placed my key light in front and a secondary light behind to illuminate the white backdrop. If I was smart I would have used a tripod to ensure all of my images were shot from the same vantage point, but unfortunately I didn't think of this until after I started shooting. 

Each representative bottle was filled, colored and shot individually. TIP: If you're ever looking to do an illustration with multiple items or people, it is much easier to light them individually. This guarantees uniform lighting across all of the subjects. 

+6 
082418-photo-blog-ps-01
Eight individual photos are cropped together to make one composite image. Each bottle was shot on it's own with colored water. Each color was hand mixed by myself from a base of four food colors. 

After shooting and selecting my images, I brought them all into Photoshop to start building my illustration. The first thing I did was crop, copy and paste each bottle onto a blank canvas. For something like this I like to tone on the composite image. This allows me to use the other photos as references instead of trying to tone first and then cut them together. It makes the toning a lot more even. 

+6 
082418-photo-blog-ps-02
This shows my efforts halfway through the editing process. The first three bottles have been toned with the logos removed. 

Each bottle was individually toned and color-corrected. I had to Photoshop the label off of each bottle. All of the backgrounds were lightened and the stools the bottles stood on were darkened so they would match up perfectly. All in all the toning of this image took twice as long as the time it took to shoot it. 

+6 
082418-photo-blog-ps-03
If you look at the top right corner you'll notice how the backgrounds don't match up. It was at this point that I realized toning them individually was not going to work. 

There are a couple things I could have done to shorten my toning time. If I had shot an empty bottle, I could have edited the label off of that and just filled it with liquid in Photoshop. This would have drastically cut down on shooting and editing time, but personally I like to do as much in camera as possible.

+6 
082418-photo-blog-ps-04
This is how my photo looked after all of the bottles were toned and flattened into a single image. 

The other thing I could have done was flattened my image and toned the backgrounds all at once. This idea didn't occur to me until after I finished but it would have been a huge time saver. For many of the things that we do in this profession, trial and error are often the best ways to learn.

+6 
082418-photo-blog-ps-05
TIP: Saving drafts of your composite with the layers will save you a lot of headache at the end. If I had flattened this image and saved it as a jpeg, I would have had to do a lot of work to fix the grammatical error. By saving it as a photoshop file with the layers intact, all I had to do was open the file and double-click on my spelling mistake. 
