PHOTO BLOG: Illustrating the issues
On Tuesday I had the task of coming up with a photo illustration for a story we were doing on liquor sales in the Magic Valley. After brainstorming with an editor and the reporter we decided to do a bar graph with bottles to depict our numbers.
Going into this shoot I knew two things: I wanted to fill the bottles proportionately to the numbers they were representing and I wanted to color each liquid differently to help each bottle stand out on its own.
With an empty bottle and food coloring at my disposal, I headed into the studio. The setup of the shoot was extremely simple. The bottle was placed on top of a stool covered with a black tablecloth. I placed my key light in front and a secondary light behind to illuminate the white backdrop. If I was smart I would have used a tripod to ensure all of my images were shot from the same vantage point, but unfortunately I didn't think of this until after I started shooting.
Each representative bottle was filled, colored and shot individually. TIP: If you're ever looking to do an illustration with multiple items or people, it is much easier to light them individually. This guarantees uniform lighting across all of the subjects.
After shooting and selecting my images, I brought them all into Photoshop to start building my illustration. The first thing I did was crop, copy and paste each bottle onto a blank canvas. For something like this I like to tone on the composite image. This allows me to use the other photos as references instead of trying to tone first and then cut them together. It makes the toning a lot more even.
Each bottle was individually toned and color-corrected. I had to Photoshop the label off of each bottle. All of the backgrounds were lightened and the stools the bottles stood on were darkened so they would match up perfectly. All in all the toning of this image took twice as long as the time it took to shoot it.
There are a couple things I could have done to shorten my toning time. If I had shot an empty bottle, I could have edited the label off of that and just filled it with liquid in Photoshop. This would have drastically cut down on shooting and editing time, but personally I like to do as much in camera as possible.
The other thing I could have done was flattened my image and toned the backgrounds all at once. This idea didn't occur to me until after I finished but it would have been a huge time saver. For many of the things that we do in this profession, trial and error are often the best ways to learn.
