PHOTO BLOG: Happy Snappys, Hot Shoes and Chimping; a guide to photography terms
Yesterday I found out that I will be photographing the President of the United States this weekend. Naturally I wanted to jump on Facebook and notify everyone of this cool opportunity because honestly, how many people get to photograph the president? Fortunately, I had the good sense to stop myself because I realized that photography jargon doesn’t translate in this context.
For those of you who don’t know, when a photographer is given an assignment it’s referred to as a shoot. It’s such an integral part of our vocabulary that we don’t think about it, which is why you’ll often hear us say things like we have to go shoot soccer or we have a shoot later today.
The problem is, if I post online about how I’m going to shoot this particular subject matter I’d probably end up on a federal watch list by the end of the day. To avoid any future incidents with photography slang, I’ve compiled a glossary of the most common terms we use.
Ambient light: This refers to any natural light source in the room. Many photographers will use this just for daylight, while others will encompass man-made lights such as tungsten or fluorescent bulbs. The main distinguisher is we are not lighting the scene ourselves, so ambient light does not include flashes or strobes.
Chimping: The act of chimping is when a photographer will snap a photo and then look at their screen to see the frame they just created. My college photography professor said it’s called chimping because of the noise you make while congratulating yourself — all the oohs and aahs make you sound like a chimp. I don’t actually know if the last part is true, but I do know that other photographers will make fun of you for all the frames you miss while chimping.
Depth of field (DOF or DoF): To put it simply, the depth of field is the range within your frame in which objects appear in focus. A narrow depth of field will have your subject in focus with the background completely blown out (a slang for when something is so distorted its unrecognizable) and a wide depth of field will have everything in focus.
DSLR: A DSLR is a digital single lens reflex camera. Basically it’s the type of camera most professionals use. These cameras have interchangeable lenses and a mirror that flips up when the image is taken. I say most professionals use these because mirrorless cameras are beginning to take up more of the market share.
Fast glass: Glass refers to the lenses we use with our DSLRs. Fast glass is glass with a large aperture that allows us to shoot with faster shutter speeds.
Golden hour: This is that special hour right before sunset or right after sunrise when the light has a golden glow to it. Shadows are long, colors are vibrant and we go crazy chasing the light.
Happy snappy: A happy snappy is a non-professional camera. You can’t manually control the settings and anyone can use it. Typically these aren’t DSLRs.
Hot shoe: This is the spot on top of the camera where we attach flashes or triggers. It is a hot shoe because it electronically connects to the camera, unlike a cold shoe that is just a mount for a light.
Lens flare: This is when a light source hits the lens directly and distorts to look like a hazy ball of light. If you’ve seen a movie by J.J. Abrams, you’ve seen about seven hundred lens flares (see "Star Trek Into Darkness" for reference).
Light flicker: This is the cycle lights go through. It happens so fast that our eyes even it out to create a steady stream of light, but if you are shooting at a high enough shutter speed you can catch a light in the middle of its cycle. This will give you frames that are half blue or magenta. You can fix this by slowing down your shutter speed.
Noise: This refers to distortion in the frame caused by the sensor. It can also be called grain, which is a nod to the noise found in film photographs. It is the tiny speckles or oddly colored dots you see in dark photographs.
Panning: This is when we slow down the shutter speed and track the movement of a subject to create intentional motion blur within the camera. When done right, the subject will be sharp while the background is blurred.
Prime lens: Any lens that cannot zoom. Also known as a fixed lens, these have only one focal length. A Nifty 50 is a 50mm prime lens, one of the most popular prime lenses on the market.
RAW: RAW is a type of file the camera captures. Unlike Jpegs, RAW files have a lot more data, which allow us more flexibility in Photoshop.
Remote trigger: These are devices we attach to flashes that allow us to fire them from across the room. A trigger can be hand-held or attached to the hot shoe, and the secondary trigger attached to the flash will fire when we tell it to (either by pressing the shutter or the button on the trigger). Triggers can be used to remote access lights, cameras or whatever else you can hook it up to.
Spray and pray: This is when a photographer stops trying to frame the image, worrying about being in focus or trying to expose properly at all. They hold down the shutter and hope for the best. You get a lot of spray and pray in action sequences, such as a football play unfolding as fast as your camera will shoot, or in situations when you can’t control the settings, such as when you’re holding your camera up to get over the huddle because there is no low angle to shoot from. In the latter situation, you're spraying and praying because you physically can't see through the viewfinder.
