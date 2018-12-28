You are the owner of this article.
PHOTO BLOG: Grayscale; not so Black and White

  PAT SUTPHIN psutphin@magicvalley.com
As 2018 draws to an end it is once again time to reflect on a year’s worth of work. Over the past week the photo department has been combing through their images to pull out entries for all of the upcoming competitions we enter. In doing so something became immediately apparent to me. Drew Nash does a lot of grayscale.

For any that don’t know, grayscale is when we take an image and convert it to black-and-white. There are a multitude of reasons for why we might do this and all of them are valid. To be fair, Drew’s use of grayscale is probably not excessive by any means. In fact, I believe the opposite is more plausible. I am a grayscale prude.

Allow me to break it down. This year I had 425 photo shoots. When we archive we save only the photos we need and delete the rest to save space on our servers, meaning the archived photos only make up a percentage of what we’ve actually shot. The size of each shoot ranges depending on time, content and exterior factors. My smallest shoot in the archive contained two photos. It was literally a single mug shot to go with a story. My largest had 377 images. In total I archived 23,155 photos and published 4,200.

Out of all of those, only six were converted to grayscale. Six out of 4,200. Every photographer is different in their practices and belief, so this is neither right nor wrong, but I do find it interesting. A lot of how we shoot is determined by our mentors. They shape and mold us into the photographers that we become. For my opposition to grayscale, I can thank one of my college professors.

In school I was taught that grayscale is a trick more than a tool. We see everything in color, therefore, we should print in color. As I grow I’m beginning to realize that this isn’t the case. Grayscale has a time and a place and when it is used properly, it is a very effective resource to utilize. It’s just a matter of how you use it.

St. Edwards Catholic Church
Paul, 7, looks around as other members of the church pray Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, during evening mass at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Twin Falls Idaho. While other churches in the area see a decrease in membership, the St. Edwards Catholic Church is actually growing steadily. It's Saturday evening mass is one of the most popular services.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

My first grayscale image of the year shows a boy in a church pew. He appears bored with the service and is looking around trying to find something to hold his attention. I snapped the frame right when he looked at me because I knew the direct eye contact would grab the viewers’ attention.

St. Edwards Catholic Church
Because his orange shirt is on the same end of the color spectrum as the brown pews, the viewers eye isn't drawn to him. Instead it goes first to the blue patch on him and then to the blue shirt in the background. Grayscale cleans up this image to keep your focus on him, where it is supposed to be.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

The original color photograph is fine. It’s still a good image that catches the eye. My issue is with the splotches of blue scattered about the frame. Since the boy is wearing orange and standing next to brown pews, he blends into the frame. He’s on the same side of the color spectrum as the background and consequently doesn’t pop. What does is the blue. By converting to grayscale I'm taking color out of the equation and dealing with just the light. There is a beautiful glow on the boy’s face and once again your attention is focused on him.

Boxing Smoker
CSI Assistant Rodeo Coach Kelly Wardell helps Cruz Huizar remove his gloves after his fight against Nicos Cantu on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, during the 41st annual CSI Cowboy and Cowgirl Boxing Smoker at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls Idaho. After three rounds the judges scored the fight in favor of Cantu.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

My next image shows a dejected boxer after his fight. He knew that he had lost, but he was waiting for the official to announce it. I wanted to showcase that with my image, and converting it to grayscale allows me to enhance that feeling of dread. It helps the viewer experience his emotions in the moment.

Boxing Smoker
As hard as I tried, there was no way to properly color-correct this image. Converting to black and white allows me to clean up the background while giving an even toning across the athlete and his trainer.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

There are a couple other reasons this one became a black-and-white. The first is with the overhead lights the color is all over the place. There is no way I’d be able to get the color corrected evenly. The second issue is the background, which has the faint outlines and shapes of spectators. Grayscale causes all those distractions to blend into the darkness. Adding a little contrast only helps this cause. Finally, grayscale makes this image a lot easier to tone. This allows me to lighten the fighter without too much distortion.

24 Hour Theatre Project
Delanie Blackburn runs backstage as she gets into position Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, during the 24 Hour Theatre Project at the Orpheum Theatre in Twin Falls Idaho. The project challenged three teams of five performers to create an original 40-minute play in just 24 hours. Each team was given a random prop, genre and Shakespearean quote that had to be incorporated into their play.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
24 Hour Theatre Project
All of the colors in this image are the same. It has a sepia tone to it that doesn't allow anything to pop. By making it grayscale we can really show off the motion blur of the girl while making the sign in the background stand out.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

My third image, in the Orpheum Theatre, is extremely flat. Backstage there is only one light so the performers don’t distract the audience from what is happening on stage. To shoot this, I positioned myself beneath that light and waited for someone to run by. The problem here is it’s all the same color. If she had been wearing a bright red dress this would have been a different story, but she was not. The sepia tone of this image makes everything blend together. By going grayscale, the flat colors become rich textures and shapes.

Vic Graybeal
Photographer Vic Graybeal, 94, shows off a picture he took of musician Louis Armstrong and movie star Sheila McCrea on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at his home in Twin Falls Idaho. Graybeal has outlived most of the folks he photographed over the years, celebrities including Marilyn Monroe and Louis Armstrong, and Twin Falls locals Clarence Smith and grocer Joe Shelby, to name a few.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Vic Graybeal
The amount of color in the background of this image is the right amount to detract instead of enhance. A very colorful background adds a layer to the image. A mild background keeps your attention on the subject. Something in-between the two, like this, causes the eye to jump around without really landing on a certain spot.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

Image number four, of Vic Graybeal, is probably my favorite black-and-white image of the year. This one was done with purpose. Vic spent his life photographing the rich and famous. For his portrait, to accompany an article about his life, I wanted to give him an image that reflects the many photographs he is known for. And almost all of those images are black-and-white. Sure, it helps clean up the background and keep the focus on Vic, but ultimately I wanted his portrait to feel like it belonged in his studio.

New Laws
PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
New Laws
This was a photo illustration on new laws. Because it was an illustration, meaning I staged the entire thing, I can take certain creative liberties into my hands. By grayscaling and over-toning the image I am able to cast a dark mood over the image, something that isn't apparent in the original, color version.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

My fifth photo was actually an illustration. This means I staged the whole thing and therefore am allowed to take more creative liberties with it. After shooting I realized that the bright sunny day seemed too happy for a story about controversial new laws, so I converted it to grayscale to give the image a more ominous feeling.

Scuba Dive
Bluegill swim in the water Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, at Dierkes Lake in Twin Falls. David Scantlin, co-owner of Magic Valley Dive Center, says bluegill are fun because they have very little fear. 'A trout will run away from you, but the bluegill will hang out and swim with you,' he says.

 PAT SUTPHIN
Scuba Dive
This is out of necessity more than creativity. There is no way to properly color-correct this image. Black and white takes away that neon green problem.

 PAT SUTPHIN

My final image, taken with an underwater point-and-shoot camera, is extremely flat. The color is completely off and there’s no texture to make the fish stand out from the water that surrounds it. Grayscale allows me to get rid of the annoying green glow and add contrast that wouldn’t work in a color image.

At the end of the day, whether you choose to go grayscale or not is up to you. Both are accepted in the industry, and every photographer has their own personal opinion on each. To me the question has never been what version you use, but why. If you can justify your decision, than who am I to judge?

