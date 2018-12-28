PHOTO BLOG: Grayscale; not so Black and White
As 2018 draws to an end it is once again time to reflect on a year’s worth of work. Over the past week the photo department has been combing through their images to pull out entries for all of the upcoming competitions we enter. In doing so something became immediately apparent to me. Drew Nash does a lot of grayscale.
For any that don’t know, grayscale is when we take an image and convert it to black-and-white. There are a multitude of reasons for why we might do this and all of them are valid. To be fair, Drew’s use of grayscale is probably not excessive by any means. In fact, I believe the opposite is more plausible. I am a grayscale prude.
Allow me to break it down. This year I had 425 photo shoots. When we archive we save only the photos we need and delete the rest to save space on our servers, meaning the archived photos only make up a percentage of what we’ve actually shot. The size of each shoot ranges depending on time, content and exterior factors. My smallest shoot in the archive contained two photos. It was literally a single mug shot to go with a story. My largest had 377 images. In total I archived 23,155 photos and published 4,200.
Out of all of those, only six were converted to grayscale. Six out of 4,200. Every photographer is different in their practices and belief, so this is neither right nor wrong, but I do find it interesting. A lot of how we shoot is determined by our mentors. They shape and mold us into the photographers that we become. For my opposition to grayscale, I can thank one of my college professors.
In school I was taught that grayscale is a trick more than a tool. We see everything in color, therefore, we should print in color. As I grow I’m beginning to realize that this isn’t the case. Grayscale has a time and a place and when it is used properly, it is a very effective resource to utilize. It’s just a matter of how you use it.
My first grayscale image of the year shows a boy in a church pew. He appears bored with the service and is looking around trying to find something to hold his attention. I snapped the frame right when he looked at me because I knew the direct eye contact would grab the viewers’ attention.
The original color photograph is fine. It’s still a good image that catches the eye. My issue is with the splotches of blue scattered about the frame. Since the boy is wearing orange and standing next to brown pews, he blends into the frame. He’s on the same side of the color spectrum as the background and consequently doesn’t pop. What does is the blue. By converting to grayscale I'm taking color out of the equation and dealing with just the light. There is a beautiful glow on the boy’s face and once again your attention is focused on him.
My next image shows a dejected boxer after his fight. He knew that he had lost, but he was waiting for the official to announce it. I wanted to showcase that with my image, and converting it to grayscale allows me to enhance that feeling of dread. It helps the viewer experience his emotions in the moment.
There are a couple other reasons this one became a black-and-white. The first is with the overhead lights the color is all over the place. There is no way I’d be able to get the color corrected evenly. The second issue is the background, which has the faint outlines and shapes of spectators. Grayscale causes all those distractions to blend into the darkness. Adding a little contrast only helps this cause. Finally, grayscale makes this image a lot easier to tone. This allows me to lighten the fighter without too much distortion.
My third image, in the Orpheum Theatre, is extremely flat. Backstage there is only one light so the performers don’t distract the audience from what is happening on stage. To shoot this, I positioned myself beneath that light and waited for someone to run by. The problem here is it’s all the same color. If she had been wearing a bright red dress this would have been a different story, but she was not. The sepia tone of this image makes everything blend together. By going grayscale, the flat colors become rich textures and shapes.
Image number four, of Vic Graybeal, is probably my favorite black-and-white image of the year. This one was done with purpose. Vic spent his life photographing the rich and famous. For his portrait, to accompany an article about his life, I wanted to give him an image that reflects the many photographs he is known for. And almost all of those images are black-and-white. Sure, it helps clean up the background and keep the focus on Vic, but ultimately I wanted his portrait to feel like it belonged in his studio.
My fifth photo was actually an illustration. This means I staged the whole thing and therefore am allowed to take more creative liberties with it. After shooting I realized that the bright sunny day seemed too happy for a story about controversial new laws, so I converted it to grayscale to give the image a more ominous feeling.
My final image, taken with an underwater point-and-shoot camera, is extremely flat. The color is completely off and there’s no texture to make the fish stand out from the water that surrounds it. Grayscale allows me to get rid of the annoying green glow and add contrast that wouldn’t work in a color image.
At the end of the day, whether you choose to go grayscale or not is up to you. Both are accepted in the industry, and every photographer has their own personal opinion on each. To me the question has never been what version you use, but why. If you can justify your decision, than who am I to judge?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.