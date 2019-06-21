You are the owner of this article.
PHOTO BLOG: Framing like a natural

  • PAT SUTPHIN psutphin@magicvalley.com
Natural framing is a term we photographers use quite often. Basically it refers to the act of composing your image to use the natural scenery in a way that frames your subject.

By natural scenery I don’t specifically mean nature. In photo terms, natural is anything that we aren’t manipulating. A natural frame could be a building, a person or an object. As long as it frames your subject, it works.

This technique is something we use to punch up our images by offering a unique viewpoint. It’s a good tool to have in your wheelhouse. Along with the rule of thirds and leading lines, natural framing is one of the go-to techniques we all use.

Idaho Wine Month

A door frame is a very simple way to frame your subject. If you notice, this image is utilizing not only natural framing but also the rule of thirds and leading lines. Everything is working together to bring your focus directly to my subject.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
State Cheer Championships

The curtain is a great way to frame these cheerleaders. It cuts out all of the distracting people and colors in the background and keeps the focus on my subjects.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Boxing Smoker

Yes, you can use people to frame other people. It's actually a pretty common thing to frame with. The two fighters are creating a window for the referee.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Rising Stars receives grant

This is an example of patience. Sometimes you have to wait for your subject to walk into the frame you've planned. This image is also utilizing the rule of thirds.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Arbor Day

Again, people make great frames. A break in the crowd is a wonderful opportunity to lead the viewer to your subject.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Rupert house fire

This is another example of using a door frame as a natural frame, but this also works because I'm dealing with positive and negative space. The eye is automatically drawn to the brightest spots in the frame. By having my subject in one of the highlighted areas, the eye goes straight to him.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Yoga in P.E.

Not every natural frame is perfect, but they still help focus the eye. In this image you immediately gravitate towards the girl that is framed by the arms even though they're all in focus.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

