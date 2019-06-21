PHOTO BLOG: Framing like a natural

A door frame is a very simple way to frame your subject. If you notice, this image is utilizing not only natural framing but also the rule of thirds and leading lines. Everything is working together to bring your focus directly to my subject.
This is another example of using a door frame as a natural frame, but this also works because I'm dealing with positive and negative space. The eye is automatically drawn to the brightest spots in the frame. By having my subject in one of the highlighted areas, the eye goes straight to him.
Natural framing is a term we photographers use quite often. Basically it refers to the act of composing your image to use the natural scenery in a way that frames your subject.
By natural scenery I don’t specifically mean nature. In photo terms, natural is anything that we aren’t manipulating. A natural frame could be a building, a person or an object. As long as it frames your subject, it works.
This technique is something we use to punch up our images by offering a unique viewpoint. It’s a good tool to have in your wheelhouse. Along with the rule of thirds and leading lines, natural framing is one of the go-to techniques we all use.
