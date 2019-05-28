PHOTO BLOG: Finding images amongst the gowns

I liked how this senior responded to having his name called. I wasn't sure what side of the stage they would be coming from. I got lucky with this one, but in the future it's wise to have a better understanding of how the formalities are going to play out.
This young man started laughing and had to recompose himself. All of the graduates appeared to be having a great time.
Twin Falls usually holds their graduation at the College of Southern Idaho as well and I've gotten pretty used to most of the angles by now.
I always try and get a good overview shot. Closing down the aperture a bit helps get a little more depth of field.
Getting a little creative never hurts. This photo won't be running on the front page any time soon, but it could make for a good file photo. Maybe it runs with a story about graduation rates in the future.
One of the coaches pointed out that a teacher was reading Dr. Suess to a group of students. Something to keep them occupied while they wait perhaps?
A nice tight shot of a smiling graduate is always a good to have. A photo like this is able to run smaller in the paper and still be 'readable'.
Taking photos at events can be a lot of fun. Pick up your camera and give it a whirl!
