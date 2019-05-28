You are the owner of this article.
PHOTO BLOG: Finding images amongst the gowns

  • DREW NASH dnash@magicvalley.com
With graduation season behind us, here are a few of my favorite photos. 

53rd Annual Commencement at CSI

Graduates head inside for the 53rd Annual Commencement Friday, May 10, 2019, at CSI in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

I always try and stay out of the way during graduations while also making sure I get a good selection of shots. I take a lot of photos with my 70-200mm lens. 

53rd Annual Commencement at CSI

Graduates take part in the 53rd Annual Commencement Friday, May 10, 2019, at CSI in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

While the most telling images are often of the graduates themselves I also like to pull in some of the audience members. 

53rd Annual Commencement at CSI

Graduate Airi Miyabe smiles for a camera in the crowd during the 53rd Annual Commencement Friday, May 10, 2019, at CSI in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Finding smiles in the crowd is a great way to help show the excitement at the event. 

53rd Annual Commencement at CSI

Graduates take part in the 53rd Annual Commencement Friday, May 10, 2019, at CSI in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Repeating patterns are easy to find and help viewers weave their way into the photographs. 

53rd Annual Commencement at CSI

Graduates take part in the 53rd Annual Commencement Friday, May 10, 2019, at CSI in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Photographing Magic Valley High School's graduation is always a bit different. It's a smaller class so the students know each other and their teachers a bit more. 

Magic Valley High School Seniors graduate

Magic Valley High School seniors celebrate graduation Wednesday evening, May 22, 2019, at CSI in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Behind the scenes photos are usually a bit more interesting than the presentation itself. It's when I'm able to get photos no one else is getting. 

Magic Valley High School Seniors graduate

Magic Valley senior Alexis Walker listens to counselor Amy Rothweiler (not shown) before graduation Wednesday evening, May 22, 2019, held at CSI in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

The seniors are a little more laid back usually. Often times they get used to me there and I'm able to get better candid images. 

Magic Valley High School Seniors graduate

Magic Valley senior Joshua Alaniz dances across the floor to his diploma during graduation Wednesday evening, May 22, 2019, held at CSI in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

I liked how this senior responded to having his name called. I wasn't sure what side of the stage they would be coming from. I got lucky with this one, but in the future it's wise to have a better understanding of how the formalities are going to play out. 

Magic Valley High School Seniors graduate

Magic Valley's Deandre Jones takes a moment to stop laughing and gather himself before speaking at graduation Wednesday evening, May 22, 2019, at CSI in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

This young man started laughing and had to recompose himself. All of the graduates appeared to be having a great time. 

Magic Valley High School Seniors graduate

Magic Valley's Trinity Allen smiles during graduation Wednesday evening, May 22, 2019, at CSI in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Twin Falls usually holds their graduation at the College of Southern Idaho as well and I've gotten pretty used to most of the angles by now.

Twin Falls Seniors graduate

Twin Falls seniors listen to speaker Jacque Salisbury during commencement Tuesday evening, May 21, 2019, at CSI in Twin Falls. Salisbury is a former teacher.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

I always try and get a good overview shot. Closing down the aperture a bit helps get a little more depth of field. 

Twin Falls Seniors graduate

Twin Falls seniors graduate during commencement Tuesday evening, May 21, 2019, at CSI in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Getting a little creative never hurts. This photo won't be running on the front page any time soon, but it could make for a good file photo. Maybe it runs with a story about graduation rates in the future. 

Twin Falls Seniors graduate

Twin Falls seniors graduate during commencement Tuesday evening, May 21, 2019, at CSI in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

One of the coaches pointed out that a teacher was reading Dr. Suess to a group of students. Something to keep them occupied while they wait perhaps?

Twin Falls Seniors graduate

Twin Falls valedictorian Mary Brackett shares a smile during commencement Tuesday evening, May 21, 2019, at CSI in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

A nice tight shot of a smiling graduate is always a good to have. A photo like this is able to run smaller in the paper and still be 'readable'. 

Twin Falls Seniors graduate

Twin Falls seniors graduate during commencement Tuesday evening, May 21, 2019, at CSI in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Taking photos at events can be a lot of fun. Pick up your camera and give it a whirl! 

-Drew Nash, Chief Photographer

