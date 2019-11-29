alert

PHOTO BLOG: Covering the CSI 2019 Turkey Trot

  DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
I had the pleasure of covering the CSI Turkey Trot yesterday. It had been five years since I had run around like a turkey with its head cut off. While covering an event like this, I look for several things. 

CSI 2019 Turkey Trot

Irene Egner heads to the finish line during the CSI Turkey Trot Thursday morning, Nov. 28, 2019, in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH TIMES-NEWS

1. Outfits. I love how the community comes together and dresses up for 5k walk/runs like this. I got to the event early and picked out a couple of the best ones I thought and got their names ahead of time in case I lost them in the crowd of hundreds of participates. I heard it was the largest turnout they had ever had. 

CSI 2019 Turkey Trot

Jax Campbell, 10, hangs out before running in the CSI Turkey Trot Thursday morning, Nov. 28, 2019, in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH TIMES-NEWS

2. Moments. Finding quirky photos helps round out the event coverage and connects viewers with more than just people jogging. 

CSI 2019 Turkey Trot

The public participates in the CSI Turkey Trot Thursday morning, Nov. 28, 2019, in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH TIMES-NEWS

3. Location. Getting an establishing shot gives a sense of location. I tried to incorporate the spire on campus, though it's not my strongest work on the day. These types of shots are often used as file photos in the future. 

CSI 2019 Turkey Trot

The public participates in the CSI Turkey Trot Thursday morning, Nov. 28, 2019, in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH TIMES-NEWS

4. Details. Tight shots pull in the viewers attention and add extra information about the event. Anything that catches my eye will likely catch the viewers eye. That's what I shoot for. 

CSI 2019 Turkey Trot

With the encouragement of others, runner David Babbel holds up the turkey he found while participating in the CSI Turkey Trot Thursday morning, Nov. 28, 2019, in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH TIMES-NEWS

5. Emotion. One of the unique qualities about this particular event is that the organizers stick turkeys and pies out along the course as bonuses for the participates. Finding a runner holding up his turkey like a trophy towards the finish line was a great way to end the day. 

When photographers are able to capture and blend locations, details and emotions into their photo essays they will usually have a strong story to tell. I hope you enjoyed the one I attempted to create at the CSI Turkey Trot. 

-Drew Nash, Chief Photographer

