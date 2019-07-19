You are the owner of this article.
PHOTO BLOG: Covering a funeral

  • PAT SUTPHIN psutphin@magicvalley.com
Preaching at a funeral

Pastor Samuel Mgbokpwo walks past the casket May 20 during the funeral of Erinest Nsabimana at the First Church of the Nazarene in Twin Falls. Nsabimana drowned on Mother's Day while swimming at Dierkes Lake. In Congolese culture, a funeral is considered a person's last day on earth because it is the last time anyone will see their face.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

There has long been a notion that journalists are equivalent to paparazzi. We “feed off of death” in order to sell papers. This could not be further from the truth.

Our job has always been to inform the public. We are advocates of information, doing what is necessary to keep the community up-to-date on what is happening. Most importantly, we are people too.

Believe me when I say I would much rather spend my day photographing children planting trees or a project of equal optimism. The car accidents, house fires and funerals are not the highlights of my job, but they are part of it. Those types of days are always the worst for me.

Preaching at a funeral

Pastor Samuel Mgbokpwo delivers a sermon May 20 during a funeral for Erinest Nsabimana at the First Church of the Nazarene in Twin Falls. Nsabimana drowned on Mother's Day while swimming at Dierkes Lake. Mgbokpwo preaches in Swahili every Sunday for the Congolese community.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Recently I covered the funeral of a young refugee man who drowned at Dierkes Lake. For the Congolese, swimming isn’t typically a strong skill.

I have to acknowledge when going into a funeral that the people I’m photographing are going through the worst day of their lives. One of my college professors once told me a funeral is someone's 'own personal apocalypse because on this day the world they’ve known has ended.'

I have to be respectful of that.

Preaching at a funeral

Josephine Furaha, center, watches as the casket of Erinest Nsabimana is lowered into the ground May 20 at a cemetery in Filer. Nsabimana drowned on Mother's Day while swimming at Dierkes Lake.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

I start by offering my condolences to the family. I explain that I am here because telling this story is important. Many times, as is the case with the funeral I just covered, the issue  needs to be addressed. Talking about it and showing the impact it has can lead to positive reforms, but I cannot do that without the family's approval.

After meeting the family I will start to make frames, but always in a respectful manner. I’m not going to run up to the casket and start clicking away as people cry over it. I am a human before I am a journalist. If I believe the photo will cause more harm than good, I probably won’t take it.

Typically I’ll use my 70-200mm and work from the edges of the crowd. If I need to move in closer I will, but it’s very important that I’m not disrupting the ceremony. For funerals, we begin in the church and then have the procession that transports the casket to the cemetery. I photograph all of this. If a family is opening up to me, I give them my full attention and an appropriate amount of time to cover the assignment adequately.

Preaching at a funeral

Daniel Nzapalaha, right, attends the funeral of Erinest Nsabimana on May 20 at a cemetery in Filer. Nsabimana drowned on Mother's Day while swimming at Dierkes Lake.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

When the funeral is over, I thank the family for allowing me to attend and fill them in on any details I have about the story. I do this for two reasons. The first is I want them to know the run date. The last thing I want is for the family to open the paper and be unexpectedly reminded of their loved one’s death. If they know the date it will run, they can choose whether or not they want to see it.

The second reason is to again offer my condolences. I’ve lost loved ones of my own. I can relate to how they are feeling, and I want them to know that good can come from tragedy. Since the funeral, I have covered refugee swim classes at the YMCA, something that stems directly from this accident. Other lives will potentially be saved because the community is now addressing the issue.

Preaching at a funeral

Dozens of people attend the funeral of Erinest Nsabimana on May 20 at a cemetery in Filer. Nsabimana drowned on Mother's Day while swimming at Dierkes Lake.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

I’m not about to compare my emotions to those of the family members enduring this tragedy, but these assignments are hard on me too. My only hope is that by subjecting myself to them, and by connecting and relating to what the family is going through, I might be able to help ensure that something like this does not happen again.

And that seems worth it to me.

