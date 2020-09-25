× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nighttime photography is one of the most challenging situations for us to shoot in. If we push our ISO too high the image will be grainy. Too low and we won’t be able to see the subject in the frame.

We often talk about “chasing the light.” This is when we look for the light in the area and compose our images in a way that uses that light in the best possible way. For shooting at night, chasing the light is one of the most important tools in our arsenal.

There are several different techniques we can use for low-light photography that help us capture these moments in situations where we can’t push our ISO any higher. Reviewing a shoot I had a few weeks ago at the Twin Falls County Fair, I utilized several of these skills throughout the evening.

The first is the most obvious, and that is chasing the light. When I saw the light peeking out of the side window of the ticket booth, I knew I could create an image there. I spent about 20 minutes sitting at that location waiting for the right person to walk by.

This image was shot at 2500 ISO at 1/180 of a second with a 2.8 f-stop. I decided to keep the image wide to incorporate the tickets sign of the booth. This helps give viewers a sense of location. When you’re shooting in the dark and you find a good source of light, don’t be afraid to wait for a moment to happen in a location you know you can shoot at.

The second technique is exposing for the highlights. This will make your frame darker overall, but your highlights will be exposed properly. With carnival rides, there’s extremely bright lights offset by the darkness of the night sky. I was able to find a shutter speed that stopped the action of the ride. The glow from the ride gave me enough ambient light to show the line of people waiting for the ride.

Our third technique is panning. Panning is when you slow your shutter speed down and move the camera with the subject. It creates motion blur in the frame. When done properly, the subject will be sharp. Panning isn’t an easy skill to master and takes a lot of practice, but it adds another element to the frame and allows you to work around some of the more difficult shooting situations.

Because of the bright lights of the ride, I had to lower my ISO all the way down to 100. This allows me to photograph at a slow shutter speed without blowing out the highlights. This image was captured at 1/20 of a second with a 2.8 f-stop. To get motion blur in your image, you need to lower your shutter speed to below 1/60th of a second.

The final technique used is a full motion blur. Grab a tripod, pick a spot that’s moving and fire away. For an image like this, you’ll need to pick a subject that has a succinct shape. Ferris wheels and other circular rides are great because the ride gives you a clean circle. Utilizing motion blur is also a great way to show off the colors of the lights.

This image was shot at 100 ISO with a 22 f-stop. The exposure is a full 8 seconds long. This allowed me to get multiple rotations of the ride to really illustrate the circular motion of the attraction.

At the end of the day, when you find yourself in a situation you’re unsure of how to shoot, experiment. Try techniques you’ve never used before. Play with your shutter speeds. Chase the light and keep shooting. With enough practice, you can handle any environment you’re thrown into.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0