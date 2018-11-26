You are the owner of this article.
PHOTO BLOG: Compressing the scene

  • DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS dnash@magicvalley.com
Snake River Canyon
Snake River Canyon is seen Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, west of Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

While out covering a search and rescue mission along the south side of the canyon rim west of Twin Falls, I came across this angle of the I.B. Perrine Bridge. I made this photo using a Nikon D500 along with a 1.4X tele-converter and Nikon 70-200mm 2.8 ED VR lens. That combination puts my focal length at 420mm and allows me to compress the mountains in the background with the canyon. 

Snake River Canyon (RAW)
Snake River Canyon is seen Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, west of Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

I shoot my images in RAW so I have the most amount of information possible when working in post. Since I wasn't using this particular image for editorial work, I used a high-pass tonal contrast preset to really make it pop. 

Screen grab

Here's the EXIF data on the image. You'll notice I shoot in Adobe 1998 color space. This color space gives you more colors compared to sRGB. Go into your menu setup to make sure you're getting the most out of your camera. Have fun zooming in! — Drew Nash, Times-News

