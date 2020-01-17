PHOTO BLOG: Cleaning up old images

  • DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS dnash@magicvalley.com
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
{{featured_button_text}}

Being the chief photographer and photo editor here at the Times-News requires me to tend to a lot of photos in a lot of different ways. One of those ways is cleaning up old photos for Reporter Mychel Matthews' Hidden History column. 

Original

Gladys "Dolly" Stricker is seen in her youth. 

This is the original file I was given to work with. I have no idea who digitized it, but it was high enough resolution (2X5 inches at 150 dpi) to do something with it. I would prefer the image to be about twice that size, but we work with what we got. 

I launched Photoshop and went to work. First thing I did was go into curves and created some contrast in the image. Then I dodged (lighten) the face a little bit to make her easier to see. 

After toning the image, I went ahead and cropped the image to make her appear larger in the frame. I also didn't think the light leaks around the edges or her name at the bottom needed to run in the article. 

Last, I converted the RGB file over to grayscale so none of the yellowing would print in the paper or look odd online. 

Usually, image restorers would go in and fix all the little dust spots in the image for their client. Since we were running the photo as part of the Hidden History column, I didn't feel the need to try and make the image look "new." I didn't mind leaving some of the original work in-tact. 

Restored

The daughter of Herman and Lucy Stricker didn't see the first train to come to Twin Falls, but she rode the last passenger train out of town to Buhl.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News