PHOTO BLOG: Charity stripe decisions
I'm always weighing my options when it comes to shooting free throws at basketball games. This post will delve into my thought process as I weigh those options on any given night.
1. Go for the graphic artsy shot. Making an image of the ball going through the hoop makes for great file photo fodder (assuming they make the free throw). By using a layer mask I could use it as a background the next time I make a portrait of a basketball player.
2. Take the safe shot. Using a wide angle, I can pull in all the players on the floor in one shot. I rarely make this photo unless it's a key shot in the game. It also sets me up for the next photo...
3. If the player makes their shot then there's no photo to make, but if they miss it then I already have the lens and the angle to get the rebound photo. This example isn't all that great, but sometimes the ball will bounce toward me and I'll be able to get a pretty strong wide shot out of it.
4. Going the other with focal lengths, here is a tight photo of the player about to shoot the ball. I'm able to fill the frame with the photo and it makes for a great thumbnail image. Thumbnails are often used on the front page of the paper to tease the story in the sports section. They're also found all over our website.
5. Probably the strongest image of the bunch is when I train a medium to long telephoto on the players boxing out. They usually have a bit of emotion during the shot attempt. While I always like to have the ball in the photos, sometimes this photo makes the cut into the gallery.
6. Let's face it, shooting free throws isn't often very exciting. These precious few seconds give me the chance to glance around and find other ways to tell the story. Are the cheerleaders cheering? Are the student sections going off? What about that adorable little kid clapping? The in-between moments at games often help break up all the action photos in the galleries we make and I find them oftentimes to be an important part of the storytelling process.
Happy shooting!
-Drew Nash | Chief Photographer
