PHOTO BLOG: An Easter illustration

I recently purchased a Hyacinth flower (I think) and ended up using it to create what we in the biz call a photo illustration.

I set up two small continuous lights. One as a key light at about a 45 degree angle then one behind and below to give me just a tad bit of rim light around some of the edges. I set both lights to a cool white for the shot.

Since this was a macro shot I pulled out a close-up + 2 filter and attached it to my 18-135 mm lens. I made this image at 34 mm because that was the focal length that best suited the composition I was making on a small counter top.

I used an aperture of f8 to give myself a little more edge to edge sharpness because I was using that close-up filter. Then I set my shutter to 1/50th of a second. I could have slowed that down even more and allowed myself a lower ISO, but decided it was reasonable. To get the exposure correct from there I used an ISO of 640 which didn't create any real noise for me to contend with.

With the camera on a tripod and using a remote I went on to make 33 images while gently moving my focus from the front of the flower to the back. From here it was time to launch Photo Shop.

Going from File to Scripts to Load Files into Stack I opened all 33 images as layers, one on top of another. Then I launched a plug-in I use called Pro Panel. It was developed by one of the best landscape photographers I'm aware of named John Weatherby.

I selected all 33 layers and hit the auto align button on the Pro Panel and it lined up all the images (thought they should already be pretty much there since I used a tripod and their wasn't any wind in my apartment). Then I hit the focus stack button on the panel and let the computer do its job. The end result is one photo that is tack sharp from front to back.

From here I decided to launch into Adobe Camera Raw (similar to Lightroom) and play with some presets I purchased. The end result is what you see here.

Drew Nash is the Chief Photographer at the Times-News and enjoys creating landscape and macro photography in his free time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0