PHOTO BLOG: A tale of two perspectives

It is a rare occurrence when the photo department gets the opportunity to cover an event together. Typically we’re divided to cover more assignments throughout the day. With alternating shifts to ensure there’s always a photographer on the clock, we don’t often have the chance to work side-by-side.
Recently, we changed that, but just for one story. With the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker approaching, Chief Photographer Drew Nash and Staff Photographer Pat Sutphin set out to tell the tale of two fighters training for the event. Nash followed a veteran of the Boxing Smoker, participating in it for his fourth year, while Sutphin documented an amateur stepping into the ring for her first time.
With many of the assignments overlapping, we were given the chance to work together and see how each of us approaches a similar situation. Below is a selection of photos from our story with an explanation of what we were looking for when we made each frame.
P.S. – This was our first day on the story. The fighters, both members of the CSI Rodeo Team, were training in the balcony of the arena. I knew I wanted to go wide for the shot to bring in all of the horse decals in the background. It’s one of the only elements we have that says rodeo, which is ultimately what this entire event is about. Getting low helps give that “larger than life” feel to my fighter. Since my side of the story is focusing on her, introducing her in this way works well.
D.N. – I took more of an artistic approach for some of my prep images. I knew I'd have plenty of shots of Shaun Mentaberry throwing punches. With this image I back-focused on the wall, making Mentaberry a secondary subject.
P.S. – Drew and I discussed the importance of getting a training shot outside of the gym. The one thing we didn’t want was for this photo story to feel repetitive, and a change of scenery is a great way to switch things up. Unfortunately for me, Lexi doesn’t live in Twin Falls and my conflicting schedule didn’t allow me to travel to her for a training shot. So we agreed to meet for lunch. When I think of boxers training for a fight, I always picture the “Rocky” montage with him running through the city and drinking raw eggs. An obvious example, but you get my drift. Diet is a big factor for a lot of fighters, so showing her eating plays well into the story. This gives the viewer a glimpse of her life outside of the ring.
D.N. – Like Sutphin, I also think of the Rocky montages. Once while attending a photo conference in Philadelphia, I ran up the stairs with Eye of the Tiger blaring from my iPhone.
I asked Mentaberry what his training looked like outside of the expo center and he mentioned that he ran a mile every day with an altitude mask on. I knew that would be the shot so I tried it as a wide pan and as a compressed vertical. I liked the vertical better.
P.S. – We arrived early specifically so we could get some images of our fighters before their fights. Once the event starts and the lights go down, all of these opportunities for pre-fight photos become much more difficult. Despite the energy in the room, this image is a very quiet moment of Lexi speaking with her boyfriend. They’re not focused on me, or anyone else, just each other. I wish I could have raised my camera even higher than I did to fully frame the couple with everyone around them, but sometimes the geography of the setting doesn’t allow us to do so. To get this angle I had to stand under one of the bleachers and I couldn’t raise my camera any higher than this.
D.N. – Unfortunately I had to have Sutphin cover a basketball game during boxing match-ups earlier in the day. I ran over to the expo center and made some frames of Mentaberry helping out. While there it became apparent that he was a natural leader and the team really bonded around him.
P.S. – The national anthem kicks off all of these events. Shooting it gives us another image option to use later if we decide to. Getting up close and low brings the viewer into the ring with the flag holder. The lighting is nice, illuminating her face in the ways that I need it to, and the people in the background give that extra detail that shows the readers this is the national anthem. Why I chose to photograph the flag holder and not the singer standing out of frame is a simple answer. The flag holder was in the light and the singer was not. Sometimes the decisions we make on assignment are determined by the scene and our need to adapt to it.
D.N. – We had decided that I would stay up top in the balcony until Mentaberry's fight. That way we would have strong options from low and on high. I shot this with my Nikon D4s (full-frame sensor) and a 300mm F2.8 lens.
P.S. – Since we’re already at the event, we’re going to photograph the other fights as well. Lexi and Shaun were the last two fighters of the night, so we had to get through the entire fight card before being able to photograph them. This is my favorite corner shot of the evening. The boxer is bloodied, unsure of whether he won or lost the fight. The trainers are focusing on getting his gloves off and paying no attention to me. Separating the boxer’s face from the hat on the left would have been ideal, but we can’t control the positioning of people. I chose to shoot this from the corner of the ring because I wanted to lines of the ropes to lead the eye to the subject, but ultimately I ended up cropping out most of the ropes because they were detracting from the frame instead of adding to it.
You have free articles remaining.
D.N. – I didn't really get compelling "corner" shots from the balcony. Those photographs need to feel intimate and from 500 feet away, that feeling simply isn't conveyed. I did however really like this shot of Mentaberry leaving the ring for the last time with a medal flying around his neck.
P.S. – The dance team performed a couple of times throughout the evening. I tried shooting them ringside, and although the photos are good, the backgrounds are extremely busy. That many dancers in that small of a ring means there’s always someone in the background throwing off the balance of the frame. The lighting of this photo is what really jumped out to me. She has a great expression, she’s in the middle of a dance move, and the lighting falls perfectly on her face. There’s enough of the ring in the foreground and background to give viewers a sense of location without becoming redundant with my other images.
D.N. – I'm cheating and putting two in. The top one was my newspaper print option due to the lighting, the bottom was was my online choice. The reason being mostly due to lighting. Aside from that, I probably should have removed my 1.4x teleconverter from the 300mm lens and shot the scene a bit looser.
P.S. – Lexi did very well in her fight, winning by TKO in the second round. This means I had roughly half of the time to shoot her boxing as I did with everyone else. This frame is non-traditional in the sense that she’s not throwing a punch at the moment, but that’s what makes it stand out. Lexi is nicely framed by her opponent and the low angle allows me to see her entire face through her head gear. It’s sharp, it’s clean and the angle coupled with my focal length really brings the viewer into the ring with them.
D.N. – Mentaberry also defeated his opponent in the second round. Out of the 90 seconds the fight lasted, this was my strongest image. While ringside I shot with a 17-35mm F2.8 Nikkor lens. I also used a Nikon D500 (1.5x crop factor) with a 50mm F1.4 attached as a second option.
P.S. – This is my best reaction shot of Lexi after her fight. Her opponent is visibly feeling the sting of the loss, and Lexi’s hand being raised into the air shows the viewers that she won without them having to read the cutlines. I wish her facial expression was a bit more exuberant. She was in other frames, but I like the connection of the referee with his hands on each of the fighters and that felt more important for this image than a slightly better facial expression.
D.N. – Same moment as Sutphin's, but I liked the angle and compression better from above. Shot with the D4s and a 300mm F2.8 with a 1.4x teleconverter attached.
P.S. - This shot from below is my favorite ringside image. You can see the boxer gritting his teeth as he punches his opponent in the face. The blue fighter, pushed against the ropes, is doing everything he can to defend himself from further blows. It's not easy getting both of the fighter's faces in the same image, which makes this one rise to the top for me. I also like that you can see how far the blue fighter is being pushed into the ropes.
D.N. - I did shoot one fight outside of Mentaberry's from down below. This was my favorite frame on the night. I like the power and the sweat flying from the fighters face.
P.S. - This image feels like a knockout. It isn't, but the positioning of the blue fighter's body coupled with her closed eyes give it that knockout feel. I like how clean this image is. You can see spectators in the background but they're blurred out enough where they're not distracting in the frame.
D.N. - This was my favorite photograph that I shot from the balcony. Notice that the blue fighter's head gear has been twisted around 90 degrees.
Were you at the Smoker? Leave your favorite fight thoughts in the comment section. You can follow the photo department's adventures through Instagram @magicvalleytn
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.