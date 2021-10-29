PHOTO BLOG: A multiverse of Spider-Men

So nine years ago I bought a Spider-Man hoodie so I would blend in better when covering Halloween assignments. Sure, Peter Parker was always my favorite Marvel character because he took pictures for the newspaper. But, he also came across as a decent guy just trying to figure out his life in Queens, New York, while navigating life's obstacles.

I made this self-portrait in 2012, long before I grew a beard four years later. I don't quite remember the light setup. I believe I had a 36 inch softbox on an Alien Bee 400. I had a background light on, but I didn't have it positioned high enough or far enough away from the white background. This caused the light to be very harsh at the bottom, causing it to grow gray as we neared my head.

Another result of having an ill-placed background light is that any wrinkles in the background likely would have shown up. I would have had trouble acquiring perfect focus trying this shoot on my own. Therefore I would have closed down my F-stop to increase my depth of field, making the wrinkles show even more. That's why you see that lovely blur all around the image.

On further critique, my key light is too harsh on my face and has blown out all my highlights. I'm also not a fan of my hand overlapping my arm. Now onto the next image...

I went with a black background to give it more mood this time around. I switched from a large softbox to a 3 inch snoot with a grid. This gave me more control over any light spillage. I've kept detail in what little of my face is in this image as well as position my hand better. In post, I did several things differently. One, I added some tonal contrast and increased my reds. I lifted some shadow detail and decreased overall contrast in the image.

I think the image I shot today is light years ahead of the one from 2012, but for some reason I still like the body language better in the old one. Oh well, maybe in nine years I'll have some help. Self-portraits are hard!

Tech specs: No clue on the one from 2012. Probably a Canon 1D Mark IV with a 50mm at f16, 1/250 sec, ISO 400. For 2021 we're looking at a Sony a6500 at 36mm, ISO 100, 1/250 sec at f4.5

