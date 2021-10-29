 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PHOTO BLOG: A multiverse of Spider-Men

Multiverse of Spider-Men

Taken nine years apart, both images have their merits and flaws. 

So nine years ago I bought a Spider-Man hoodie so I would blend in better when covering Halloween assignments. Sure, Peter Parker was always my favorite Marvel character because he took pictures for the newspaper. But, he also came across as a decent guy just trying to figure out his life in Queens, New York, while navigating life's obstacles.

Spider-Man self-portrait

Drew Nash dressed as his famous counterpart Peter Parker aka Spider-Man, October 31, 2012, in Twin Falls, Idaho. Yes, this is a self-portrait.

I made this self-portrait in 2012, long before I grew a beard four years later. I don't quite remember the light setup. I believe I had a 36 inch softbox on an Alien Bee 400. I had a background light on, but I didn't have it positioned high enough or far enough away from the white background. This caused the light to be very harsh at the bottom, causing it to grow gray as we neared my head.

Another result of having an ill-placed background light is that any wrinkles in the background likely would have shown up. I would have had trouble acquiring perfect focus trying this shoot on my own. Therefore I would have closed down my F-stop to increase my depth of field, making the wrinkles show even more. That's why you see that lovely blur all around the image.

On further critique, my key light is too harsh on my face and has blown out all my highlights. I'm also not a fan of my hand overlapping my arm. Now onto the next image...

Spider-Man redux

Photojournalist Drew Nash dresses as his famous counterpart Peter Parker on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Twin Falls. 

I went with a black background to give it more mood this time around. I switched from a large softbox to a 3 inch snoot with a grid. This gave me more control over any light spillage. I've kept detail in what little of my face is in this image as well as position my hand better. In post, I did several things differently. One, I added some tonal contrast and increased my reds. I lifted some shadow detail and decreased overall contrast in the image.

People are also reading…

I think the image I shot today is light years ahead of the one from 2012, but for some reason I still like the body language better in the old one. Oh well, maybe in nine years I'll have some help. Self-portraits are hard! 

Tech specs: No clue on the one from 2012. Probably a Canon 1D Mark IV with a 50mm at f16, 1/250 sec, ISO 400. For 2021 we're looking at a Sony a6500 at 36mm, ISO 100, 1/250 sec at f4.5

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

PHOTO BLOG: Looking back at an old portfolio

PHOTO BLOG: Looking back at an old portfolio

A dear friend and mentor of mine by the name of Kort Duce once said to me, “Drew, every photographer has taken 20 great photos, it’s the professionals that do it every year.” I've held that quote close to my heart for the better part of 15 years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News