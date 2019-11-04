PHOTO BLOG: A kit fit for a photojournalist

Photojournalists are in the business of reacting to what’s going on around them. Our vehicles become our mobile offices, and unlike other professions, we simply cannot "phone it in." Any given day we’re faced with challenges and it’s imperative that we have the gear we need to overcome them. At a moments notice we could be called out to cover a fatal crash or an epic weather event. While we often find ourselves running toward the smoke and not away from it; we need to be prepared to help others and not become a hazard ourselves. While we always have a job to do, it is far more important to help others along the way.
When I was a young photographer going to college, I was told to read Dave LaBelle’s book “The Great Picture Hunt.” It was standard reading for any would-be photographer back then. It’s filled with tips for feature hunting along with some sound advice on being a prepared professional photographer in the field. Typical items like having a tripod made the list along with others such as a spare $20 for parking and keeping the fuel gauge well above empty in case spot news sprung up 100 miles away. Such was the case when I had to leave a parade and rush to Hailey to cover the town’s reaction to Bowe Bergdahl being released from Taliban control a few years back. I learned a lot from that book, and built a decent kit to keep in my car all these years. Needless to say though, things have changed quite a bit since the book came out in 1991.
In 2013, I came across a blog post from a chief photographer named Dan Gould. He worked out of Worchester, Massachusetts, and had created his own list of must-haves. His trunk was filled with items I was missing. This past year, I made my own list and told myself I’d get fully prepared. So I’ve finally decided it was time to take inventory and get everything I need, regardless of which vehicle I jump in.
Here’s the basic PJ trunk list I came up with, in no particular order:
Spare change of clothes, socks, etc. (I keep these in a backpack)
Jacket, stocking cap, blanket
Maps
Hard hat
Collapsible shovel
Road flares
Tow strap
Jumper cables
First aid kit
Mechanic gloves (great for shooting or working on the car)
Multi-tool
Headlamp (shooting at night)
Safety glasses (gun ranges, warehouse tours)
Ear protection (gun ranges, concerts, loud warehouses)
Poncho
Gaffers tape
Tripod or at least a monopod (video work, landscapes)
Yellow vest (road construction, interstate crashes)
AC/DC inverter (plug-in laptop)
Bug spray
Sunscreen
Fix-a-flat (spare tire, crossbar and jack is obviously great, too)
Windshield scraper
Toiletries
I also keep a variety of boots around depending on the season. Galoshes for those wet springs, snow boots and crampons during the winter, and, of course, steel-toed boots for any occasion. If your budget allows, get some appropriate boots for wildfire coverage as well.
Some of the other gear I carry — such as a tripod mount for my iPhone, spare batteries or rain gear for my cameras — I keep in my gear bag, not the trunk tote. I’m sure there are things I’m missing, so give me a shout in the comment section.
Happy hunting!
-Drew Nash, Chief Photographer
