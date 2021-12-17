PHOTO BLOG: A guide to taking pictures of Christmas lights

I was tasked with making a portrait among Christmas lights a couple of weeks ago. I wanted to go over how I made it in case anyone wanted to try this for holiday cards in the future.

First off, I want to go over how to just take pictures of the lights without a tripod.

Camera settings

Here's a shot of the file that came out of my camera next to the image I published. I shoot in RAW so I have more latitude with my editing. There's a lot more information in RAW files than in JPEGS. This image was shot at 1/200 second at F2.8 with an ISO of 2500. I shot at 1/200 because any slower and I might get motion blur from breathing. F2.8 is the widest or 'fastest' my lens can open. The rest of the exposure is up to the ISO or sensitivity of the camera sensor. The higher that number goes the more noise I'll get in the file, usually in the blacks.

While the setting I used to make the original image would work well for social media posting and such, I knew it was too dark to actually print in the newspaper so I brightened it up a bit. I'll go over how I went about that here in a bit.

Now that you have an idea of how to shoot holiday lights at night let's add a person to the mix.

Here's the portrait I made of Max Casperson, the man behind all the lights along Twin View Lane in Twin Falls. The screenshot you're looking at is from Adobe Camera Raw (ACR), which is similar to Adobe Lightroom. You'll notice that I've moved that exposure up quite a bit. I probably could have shot the portrait at a little higher ISO, such as ISO 2500 or 3200 and just turned down my flash power a bit. Outside of that minor tweak I think it came out alright. As for the flash, I used a Nikon SB-800 with a Yongnuo RF-603N II trigger. The flash was set at 1/8 power at about 12 feet away. You can learn more about flash triggers with photographer Pat Sutphin's post here.

Adjustments

Notice that I've brought down my highlights and brought up my shadows to stretch that RAW file out, giving me more of that latitude in the file. I brought down my black point to try and kill off some of that noise I created by raising the exposure and I increased the contrast just a tad to help with that obstacle as well.

Since the photo was running in the paper I increased the vibrancy and saturation slightly.

Once I had the exposure and the lights looking good, I decided I needed to bring up Casperson's face and torso a little bit so it wouldn't get lost in the frame. I did that by creating a radial gradient in ACR and moved my exposure slider up by 1/5 of a stop.

Here's the file out of the camera with the finished shot of Max. Getting it right in the camera is important, but we always do a little post work to improve upon our images.

Drew Nash is the chief photographer at the Times-News and enjoys educating the public on photography and photojournalism.

