Blaine County School Board

Zone 1

  • Amber Larna
  • Alexis Lindberg

Zone 3

  • Ray Keith Roark

Zone 5

  • Lara Stone

Sun Valley

Mayor

  • Peter Hendrick

City Council

  • Michelle D. Griffith
  • Jane Conard

Ketchum

City Council (vote for two)

  • Michael David
  • Mickey Garcia
  • Jim Slanetz
  • Jen Smith

Rural Fire Protection District Commissioner

  • Jed Gray
  • Gray Ottley

Hailey

Mayor

  • Martha Burke

City Council Seat 3

  • Samuel L. Linnet
  • Jeff Englehardt

City Council Seat 4

  • Pat Cooley
  • Juan Martinez

Bellevue

Mayor

  • Kathryn Goldman

City Council (vote for two)

  • Chris Johnson
  • Shaun Mahoney

Carey

City Council Race 1

  • George Versis
  • Jon Hoopes

City Council Race 2

  • Kristin Cutler

Wood River Fire Protection District

District 1

  • Seth Martin
  • Dennis Kavanagh

District 2

  • Steven Garman

