Blaine County School Board
Zone 1
- Amber Larna
- Alexis Lindberg
Zone 3
- Ray Keith Roark
Zone 5
- Lara Stone
Sun Valley
Mayor
- Peter Hendrick
City Council
- Michelle D. Griffith
- Jane Conard
Ketchum
City Council (vote for two)
- Michael David
- Mickey Garcia
- Jim Slanetz
- Jen Smith
Rural Fire Protection District Commissioner
- Jed Gray
- Gray Ottley
Hailey
Mayor
- Martha Burke
City Council Seat 3
- Samuel L. Linnet
- Jeff Englehardt
City Council Seat 4
- Pat Cooley
- Juan Martinez
Bellevue
Mayor
- Kathryn Goldman
City Council (vote for two)
- Chris Johnson
- Shaun Mahoney
Carey
City Council Race 1
- George Versis
- Jon Hoopes
City Council Race 2
- Kristin Cutler
Wood River Fire Protection District
District 1
- Seth Martin
- Dennis Kavanagh
District 2
- Steven Garman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.