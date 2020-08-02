Blaine County - Population 22,871
Law enforcement includes: Bellevue Marshal, Hailey Police Department, Ketchum Police Department, Sun Valley Police Department, Blaine County Sheriff’s Office
Most common offenses
Drug/Narcotics: Reported: 102, Cleared: 98
Drug equipment: Reported: 80, Cleared: 77
Simple Assault: Reported: 62, Cleared 50
Larceny/Theft: Reported: 60, Cleared: 20
DUI: 207 arrests
Total offenses 5 Year Trend
2015: 509
2016: 545
2017: 420
2018: 453
2019: 464
