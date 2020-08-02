You have permission to edit this article.
Blaine County
Blaine County

  • 0
Hailey Police Department vehicles

Hailey Police Department vehicles

 (Courtesy Photo)

Blaine County - Population 22,871

Law enforcement includes: Bellevue Marshal, Hailey Police Department, Ketchum Police Department, Sun Valley Police Department, Blaine County Sheriff’s Office

Most common offenses

Drug/Narcotics: Reported: 102, Cleared: 98

Drug equipment: Reported: 80, Cleared: 77

Simple Assault: Reported: 62, Cleared 50

Larceny/Theft: Reported: 60, Cleared: 20

DUI: 207 arrests

Total offenses 5 Year Trend

2015: 509

2016: 545

2017: 420

2018: 453

2019: 464

