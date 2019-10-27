Zone 1
Amber Larna works for Idaho Power. and is currently on the Board of Girls on the Run Southern Idaho.
Besides having two boys that have attended the Carey School since preschool she is passionate about the youth.
She hopes to bring accountability to the Blaine County School Board. She wants to bridge the communication gap between voters and the school board when asking to help pass a levy.
She has board experience and children in the systems.
Alexis Lindberg has worked as a public accountant
She is a change candidate and wants to change how the district is run.
She said that the biggest challenge is fiscal responsibility in the school district.
She hopes her financial background translates to teamwork and collaboration within the school board.
Her desire to run comes from a want to give back to the community.
