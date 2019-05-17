Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on May 17, 2019
The Blaine County School District’s human resources director has filed a pair of tort claims against the district, the Idaho Mountain Express reported Friday.
The claims stem from an alleged sexual harassment incident involving the HR director’s son, a fellow student and an unidentified female school staffer. The students said the staffer propositioned them after a party, according to the Mountain Express.
Shannon Maza said she brought the allegations to Wood River High School administrators the following Monday. But instead, Maza told the Mountain Express that she was the target of a five-month “witch hunt” against her, and the district is not going to renew her contract for the next school year.
Spokeswoman Heather Crocker told the Mountain Express that the district investigated the harassment complaint, but declined to say whether disciplinary action was taken. Crocker declined comment on Maza’s complaints against district administrators, but she said the district does not plan to respond to either of her tort claims.
The claims each seek a minimum of $10,000 from the district, according to the Mountain Express. Tort claims are a precursor to a civil lawsuit.
