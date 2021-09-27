Blaine County elections for Nov. 2

Ketchum Mayor
Neil Bradshaw
Perry Boyle
Spencer Cordovano
David Barovetto
Ketchum City Council
Amanda Breen
Mickey Garcia
Courtney Hamilton
Gwen Raney
Reid Stillman
Hailey Mayor
Heidi Husbands
Tom DeAntonio
Jane Drussel
Kaz Thea
Kris Wirth
Carey Mayor
Randall Patterson
Sara Mecham
Carey City Council (Four-year term)
Alyssa Cenarrusa
Clayton R. Mecham
Matthias (Matt) Harmon
Blaine County School District (Zone 2)
Blanca Romero
Tammy Prosper (Write-in candidate)
Blaine County School District (Zone 4)
Juanita Young
Dan Turner
Please note the following deadlines:
- Preregistration for voting ends Oct. 8.
- Early voting is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday from Oct. 18 to Oct. 29.
- The last day to file an application for a mail-in absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Oct. 22. Absentee ballots can be requested online at voteidaho.gov or by submitting a paper application to the Blaine County Elections office. The paper application is available at www.blainecounty.org. The deadline to return mail ballots to the clerk’s office is 8 p.m. Nov. 2.