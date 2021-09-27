 Skip to main content
Blaine County elections for Nov. 2
Blaine County elections for Nov. 2

Ketchum Mayor

Neil Bradshaw

Perry Boyle

Spencer Cordovano

David Barovetto

Ketchum City Council

Amanda Breen

Mickey Garcia

Courtney Hamilton

Gwen Raney

Reid Stillman

Hailey Mayor

Heidi Husbands

Tom DeAntonio

Jane Drussel

Kaz Thea

Kris Wirth

Carey Mayor

Randall Patterson

Sara Mecham

Carey City Council (Four-year term)

Alyssa Cenarrusa

Clayton R. Mecham

Matthias (Matt) Harmon

Blaine County School District (Zone 2)

Blanca Romero

Tammy Prosper (Write-in candidate)

Blaine County School District (Zone 4)

Juanita Young

Dan Turner

Please note the following deadlines:

  • Preregistration for voting ends Oct. 8.
  • Early voting is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday from Oct. 18 to Oct. 29.
  • The last day to file an application for a mail-in absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Oct. 22. Absentee ballots can be requested online at voteidaho.gov or by submitting a paper application to the Blaine County Elections office. The paper application is available at www.blainecounty.org. The deadline to return mail ballots to the clerk’s office is 8 p.m. Nov. 2.
