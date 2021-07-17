Blaine County 2020 crime numbers

The number of total offenses recorded by all Blaine County law enforcement agencies decreased by about 9.5% from 2019 to 2020, according to the latest Crime in Idaho report from the Idaho State Police.
Agencies in the county of 23,394 people reported a total of 420 offenses in 2020. This, along with 2017 — when the same number was reported — is the lowest number reported over the last five years.
The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office was the only agency in the county to report an increase in offenses. The department reported 170 offenses in 2020, which was up nearly 9% from the 156 offenses reported in 2019.
Number of total offenses reported over the last five years
2016 545
2017 420
2018 453
2019 464
2020 420
Number of total arrests over the last five years
2016 577
2017 470
2018 505
2019 578
2020 447
Top five most commonly reported crimes in 2020
Drug offenses 105