Blaine County 2020 crime numbers

The number of total offenses recorded by all Blaine County law enforcement agencies decreased by about 9.5% from 2019 to 2020, according to the latest Crime in Idaho report from the Idaho State Police.

Agencies in the county of 23,394 people reported a total of 420 offenses in 2020. This, along with 2017 — when the same number was reported — is the lowest number reported over the last five years.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office was the only agency in the county to report an increase in offenses. The department reported 170 offenses in 2020, which was up nearly 9% from the 156 offenses reported in 2019.

Number of total offenses reported over the last five years

2016 545

2017 420

2018 453

2019 464

2020 420

Number of total arrests over the last five years

2016 577

2017 470

2018 505

2019 578

2020 447

Top five most commonly reported crimes in 2020