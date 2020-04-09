Blackfoot, 10 a.m. April 3

Workers with a Chubbuck cleaning and restoration business donated their time washing and sanitizing ambulances for the Blackfoot Fire Department.

Heather Richards, marketing manager with Servpro, 5028 Rainbow Lane, said her company intends to send volunteers on a weekly basis throughout the coronavirus crisis to sanitize emergency-response vehicles used in the region.

Officials with the company hope to protect both first-responders and the public they serve from COVID-19 by ridding emergency vehicles of harmful pathogens, including the novel coronavirus.

Servpro staff, dressed in full hazardous materials protective gear, cleaned and disinfected ambulances for the Blackfoot Fire Department on Friday morning. Later that afternoon, the company treated fire trucks and ambulances for the Chubbuck Fire Department. Servpro also volunteered to sterilize patrol cars for Pocatello and Chubbuck police departments.

"The safer we keep our community and our first responders, the slower this thing will keep spreading," Richards said. "We've got to give back where we can. They are our first responders; they are the people putting their lives in danger to make sure everyone is safe."

— John O'Connell, Idaho State Journal

