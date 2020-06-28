Black bear rescued as cub released back into Wyoming woods

“I can testify firsthand that Wyatt’s new home is bear paradise!!” McBride posted, among two dozen other comments about Wyatt’s goodbye. “Wildflowers, streams, lily pad ponds, plenty of food and most importantly, very far back in the woods away from humans!! I’m sure he’s settling nicely in to his new digs!”

At the Jackass Meadows release site, Kidwell and photographers discussed how to best position the rehab center’s vehicle to make for the best photo opp. Mosquitoes swarmed on a sunny afternoon as Kidwell readied to swing the gate on Wyatt’s cage and say goodbye to the bear she had watched hibernate and double in size three times over. In his final moments of confinement, she offered him a swig of water.

“Last chance,” Kidwell said. “You better go find your own.”

Wyatt declined.

Hitting the ground, the rehabilitated yearling ran a big arc, circling the vehicle and complicating the photo opp. They always go in a straight line, Kidwell said.

“I’m just shocked,” she said. “Smart guy — he always was outsmarting me.”