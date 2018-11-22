Manager Tina Whitman gives a tour Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Bill's Place in Twin Falls. The hand wall is actually left over from the previous tenants, but Whitman is trying to find a way to utilize it with their program.
TWIN FALLS — Nestled on a residential block in Twin Falls, Bill's Place looks like any other house.
Throughout the day, women who live in the building come and go, heading to and from jobs, AA meetings and seeing their families.
Bill's Place is a transitional housing program for felony probationers. It's a nonprofit organization that is run by a volunteer committee and part of a safe-and-sober transitional housing network that boasts a 70 percent success rate for probationers a year from release, committee member Bill Brockman said. He was an early committee member when Bill's Place started in 1999.
"A thing that surprises me is that all jails are overcrowded, but nobody wants to go into transitional housing," Brockman said. "It's so important that we get these people of jail and into the workforce."
Bill's Place found a new location three months ago, it's already becoming home for the women inside. The new location is a more permanent space for the transitional house. They received new furniture and there is a wall littered with the hand prints of their children; they serve as reminders for who they are staying sober for.
Katie Howard, who has been in and out of the house for several years, is the current House Mom. She looks over the other 13 women who are living in the house, she makes sure that they are working, doing chores and handling all of their other responsibilities. The house has regular sobriety meetings and Howard said she otherwise goes to Alcoholics Anonymous and other support groups.
The women who come to Bill's Place have next to nothing since they come directly from prison said Howard. The biggest needs at Bill's Place are clothing, hygiene products and bedding.
"If we can give them stuff it helps them feel something normal, it makes them feel like it's their own," said Tina Whitman, the manager for Bill's Place.
Whitman and Howard understand what the women are going through because they were residents at one point, to have their positions they had to show that they were responsible when living in Bill's Place. Now they lead by example, they tidy the house, they have jobs and most importantly they stay sober. Whitman said that
"I have to hold myself to a higher standard," Whitman said. "This place is about building yourself back up, so we try and keep it positive here."
Bill's Place residents have a 90-day contract, so no one-night stays Brockman said. On average the women stay for six months but they are allowed to stay as long as they feel they need to. The residents are charged rent which not only helps keep the lights on in the house but it helps with the transition period after they leave jail. They also have to have a job or job interviews lined up to stay in the house. The program relies on an annual golf tournament in April to raise money for the year, Brockman said.
"It's disheartening to me to think about building another jail," Brockman said. "Jail doesn't cure drug or alcohol addiction, or mental health issues. But I've seen it work with Bill's Place."
A challenge that the women face is having the community expect them to repeat old habits, Howard said. She said that when people think of a house full of felons they expect something bad to happen, but people don't think of them trying to do good together, the group dinners they make every night or the support that they give each other.
"The biggest struggle these girls go through is looking into the mirror," Howard said. "No one is going to stop me in succeeding in sobriety."
To donate clothing, bedding, hygienic products or anything else call 208-736-1026.
