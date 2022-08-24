Bill Hicks, Hagerman

Q: How long have you been coaching?

A: I started coaching football in 1980. I was an assistant. I’ve coached in four different states, and I’ve been a head coach in three different states. My experience is pretty vast, but I’ve never coached eight-man until this year.

Q: What are some of the challenges coming into a team as a new head coach?

A: The kids are excited to play. That’s not a challenge. They’re out here early and they’re working hard. For me the challenge is making the adjustment to eight-man. The challenge to them is learning a new system yet again. They’ve gone through a number of systems over the last few years. Getting kids to buy into a new program is always hard.

Q: What are some of the coaching challenges when transitioning to eight-man football?

A: They’re playing on a regular size field. With eight guys, there’s a lot of holes. Defensively it’s going to be tough. I’m hoping my coaches that are experienced at this know better than I do.

Q: What are some of your goals for this season?

A: My goal is to get the kids to play at the potential they’re able to play at week after week. When they come off the field, they should know that they’ve done everything they can to be successful. You want the kids to play their best all the time and compete all the time. If they do that, they’ll win games.

Q: What advice do you have for new coaches coming in?

A: Build relationships with the kids. They don’t care what you know until you can show that you care about them. You could know everything, but if they don’t like it they’re not going to play for you.

Q: How do you build rapport with the players?

A: Just be respectful. Get to know them on a personal level. Joke around with them a bit and they’ll respond. You’ve got to pick the right coaches. I’ve got a few screamers and that’s what they’re good at. My philosophy is to build guys around me that make up for my weaknesses. I think we’ve done that. We’ve got a good coaching staff here.