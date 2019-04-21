NAMPA (AP) — Idaho State Police say a bicyclist was killed in a crash.
Police say a woman driving a Jeep Cherokee drove partially onto the right shoulder of a highway in Canyon County north of Nampa Saturday and hit a bicyclist.
Police say 69-year-old George Grant was riding a bicycle and wasn’t wearing a helmet. He was taken to a hospital where he died.
The crash blocked traffic on the westbound lane of Highway 20 for more than two hours.
