Gold - Music Magic Events
From concept to design to production, we take your dreams and wishes and create magic. Our ability to give you a stage that you and your guests make moments on is only limited to your imagination. Our in-house CSEPs Certified Special Event Professionals, can handle the complete design and production of your wedding.
- 350 Main Ave E, Twin Falls, ID
- 208-736-7268
- www.musicmagicevents.com
Silver - Party Center
- 231 Eastland Dr, Twin Falls, ID
- 208-733-9337
- https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Event-Planner/Party-Center-195603523818627/
Bronze - Cameo Special Events
- 38 W 100 N, Rupert, ID
- 208-679-7000
- www.cameospecialevents.com
