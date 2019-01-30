Gold - Morey's Steakhouse
- 219 E 3rd St N, Burley, ID
- 208-679-1166
- www.moreyssteakhouse.com
Gold - Sweetheart Manor
Sweetheart Manor is continually adding to the options available to each of our brides. Serving food and dessert, creating new backdrops and different looks throughout our venue. Our newly landscaped garden gives many options for summer and fall weddings - along with year round choices inside our Garden Room. Thank you for your continued support.
- 217 S Highway 27, Burley, ID
- 208-678-8692
- burleysweetheartmanor.com
Silver - Best Western Plus Burley Inn and Convention Center
- 800 N Overland Ave, Burley, ID
- 208-678-3501
- www.burleyinn.com
Silver - Farmers Catering
- 640 16th St, Heyburn, ID
- 208-647-8330
- www.farmerscornercatering.com
