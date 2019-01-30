Gold - Idahome Sweets
Idahome Sweets specializes in all types of custom cakes and delicious pastries. Using the best ingredients to create the most memorable and flavorful desserts. Creating relationships with customers to make every order personal for their event.
- 1394 E 3800 N, Buhl, ID
- 208-293-6815
- https://www.facebook.com/IdahomeSweets/
Silver - Cactus Petes
- 1385 Highway 93, Jackpot, NV
- 775-755-2321
- www.cactuspetes.com
Bronze - The Cookie Basket
- 106 Main Ave W, Twin Falls, ID
- 208-734-9930
- www.thecookiebasket.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.