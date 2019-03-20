Gold - Burley Veterinary Hospital
Thank you to the Mini-Cassia for your trust in Burley Veterinary Hospital. We have been committed to providing quality veterinary care in a caring and compassionate atmosphere since 1946. Dr. Wally Ward and Dr. Scott Morley and staff treat large and small animals at our hospital at in Burley and herd work at your ranch. In addition to health care, we provide doctor supervised boarding for your family pets.
It is our privilege to help you keep your family pets and livestock healthy. Call for an appointment at 208-678-5509, we look forward to hearing from you!
- 2869 Overland Ave., Burley
- 208-678-5509
Silver - Ark Animal Hospital
- 750 21st Street., Heyburn
- 208-678-1177
Bronze - Rupert Animal Clinic
- 200 S. Hwy 24, Rupert
- 208-436-9818
- https://rupertanimalclinic.com/
