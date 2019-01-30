Gold - LaNeige Bridal & Tuxedo
- 1159 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls, ID
- 208-734-4055
- www.laneigebridal.com
Silver - Christa's Dress Shoppe
- 202 Shoshone St E, Twin Falls, ID
- 208-735-5177
- http://christas.biz/
Bronze - Men's Wearhouse
- 1843 Blue Lakes Blvd N, Twin Falls, ID
- 208-736-1651
- www.menswearhouse.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.