Gold - Stotz Equipment
The company is known for great customer service, John Deere equipment, and investing in customers and communities. Its core values are quality, integrity, loyalty, caring and community. It’s proud to be part of its communities, and the value it adds through customer service and support are things that set it apart from competitors.
- 119 Overland Ave., Burley
- 208-678-5585
- stotzequipment.com
Silver - Agri-Service
- 300 S. 600 W. Highway 27 N., Burley
- 208-678-2258
- agri-service.com
Bronze - Pioneer Equipment
- 913 S. Oneida St., Rupert
- 208-436-3191
- www.pioneeridaho.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.