Gold - Les Schwab Tires
Les Schwab is known for a wide variety of tire: car, pickup, truck, farm and OTR. They offer lube, oil, filter, alignments, batteries, shocks, brakes, mufflers, custom wheels and so much more. Les Schwab has a great market selection on all tire and prices to fit all budgets with outstanding customer service. It has large and small service trucks for local and farm service calls.
- Les Schwab - Tires West - 2555 S. Overland, Burley
- 208-678-4400
- Les Schwab - Magic Valley Tires Paul - 25 W Ellis St., Paul 208-438-8444
- Les Schwab - Magic Valley Tires Rupert - 724 Scott Ave., Rupert 208-436-5600
Silver - Commercial Tire
- 320 Overland Ave, Burley 208-650-4415
- 2030 Kimberly Rd, 208-423-8035 and 679 Pole Line Rd E, Twin Falls 208-352-0961
- 20355 HWY 30, Buhl 208-644-7300
- 621 S. Main St., Gooding 208-329-7230 Gooding
- www.commercialtire.com
Bronze – Wickel Tire Pros
- 659 Overland Ave., Burley
- 208-678-8801
- www.wickeltirepros.com
