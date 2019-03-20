Gold - Les Schwab Tires

Les Schwab is known for a wide variety of tire: car, pickup, truck, farm and OTR.  They offer lube, oil, filter, alignments, batteries, shocks, brakes, mufflers, custom wheels and so much more.  Les Schwab has a great market selection on all tire and prices to fit all budgets with outstanding customer service.  It has large and small service trucks for local and farm service calls.

  • Les Schwab - Tires West - 2555 S. Overland, Burley
  •  208-678-4400
  • Les Schwab - Magic Valley Tires Paul - 25 W Ellis St., Paul  208-438-8444
  • Les Schwab - Magic Valley Tires Rupert - 724 Scott Ave., Rupert  208-436-5600

Silver - Commercial Tire

  • 320 Overland Ave, Burley   208-650-4415
  • 2030 Kimberly Rd, 208-423-8035 and 679 Pole Line Rd E, Twin Falls  208-352-0961
  • 20355 HWY 30, Buhl   208-644-7300
  • 621 S. Main St., Gooding  208-329-7230 Gooding
  • www.commercialtire.com

Bronze – Wickel Tire Pros

