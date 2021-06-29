 Skip to main content
Best Shoe Store
Best Shoe Store

GOLD

Readers Choice Awards, 2020

Employees of Hudsons Shoes pose for a photo Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Twin Falls.

Hudson Shoes

1207 Filer Ave E, Twin Falls

(208) 733-6280

https://www.hudsonsshoes.com/

Hudson stores has been locally owned and operated for over 70 years in the Magic Valley. We are a “sit and fit” shoe store that carries many brands of footwear. We pride ourselves on the customer service and quality products that we offer. We are so honored to be selected as your favorite/best shoe store. Thank you!

SILVER

D & B Supply

2258 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls

(208) 733-9233

https://www.mydbsupply.com/

BRONZE

Famous Footwear

1485 Pole Line Rd. E. , Twin Falls

(208) 735-9339

https://www.famousfootwear.com/

