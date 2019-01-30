Gold - Best Western Plus Burley Inn and Convention Center
Let our professional event staff take the stress out of your special occasion. Our full-service Convention Center is perfect for weddings, receptions, quinceaneras and corporate events. Our Spud Cellar Lounge is a great place to relax, unwind and catch up with friends.
- 800 N Overland Ave, Burley, ID
- 208-678-3501
- www.burleyinn.com
Silver - Morey's Steakhouse
- 219 E 3rd St N, Burley, ID
- 208-679-1166
- www.moreyssteakhouse.com
Bronze - Sweetheart Manor
- 217 Hwy 27, Burley, ID
- 208-678-8692
- www.burleysweetheartmanor.com
