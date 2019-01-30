Gold - Century 21 Riverside Realty
- 2000 Overland Ave, Burley, ID
- 208-878-2121
- www.c21riverside.com
Silver - H & L Real Estate Company
- 321 W Main St, Burley, ID
- 208-678-9990
- www.homeandlandidaho.com
Silver - Turn Key Realty
- 1333 Overland, Burley, ID
- 208-678-2055
- www.turnkeyminicassia.com
Bronze - Keller Williams Sun Valley Southern Idaho
- 1232 Overland, Burley, ID
- 208-650-3006
- www.kw.com
